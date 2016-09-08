In Trump They Trust 

Donald Trump strolled to a lectern in the Billings MetraPark Arena May 26 with the confidence of a man with an insurmountable lead. Some 7,500 people had turned out to hear from the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and Trump worked the crowd of screaming, sign-waving fans into a frenzy. The former reality TV star and billionaire businessman spoke with a casual delivery, mixing standard talking points with comments about the Billings homicide rate and his son's hunting exploits under the Big Sky. Outside, vendors sold hundreds of "Make America Great Again" T-shirts and hats, with less than a dozen protestors on the grounds. It was a scene, but perhaps different from what many expected.

Trump's unconventional rise to the top of the Republican party has been punctuated by the candidate's charged and often off-color comments, which detractors believe help promote violence and hateful behavior from his faithful supporters. In Chicago, a rally was canceled due to concerns about conflicts between pro- and anti-Trump attendees. In Tucson, a Trump supporter sucker-punched a protestor. In Louisville, individuals at a rally surrounded and shoved a black woman in the crowd. The New York Times posted a video of Trump supporters at various events chanting "Fuck political correctness," telling protestors "Fuck Islam, and God bless Donald Trump," screaming "Seig heil" in support of the candidate and, in response to Trump saying President Obama had divided the country, yelling "Fuck that nigger."

click to enlarge

But none of that happened in Billings. The event seemed almost routine within a campaign that's been anything but. Reporter Ed Kemmick of Last Best News interviewed many in attendance and wrote, "It becomes more interesting, and much more complex, to find out that, in Montana at least, his supporters are disarmingly normal."

Less than two weeks after appearing at MetraPark, and with all of his opponents out of the race, Trump won Montana's GOP primary with nearly 74 percent of the vote and secured all 27 of the state's delegates. On July 19, he officially accepted his party's nomination at the Republican National Convention and turned his focus to beating Hillary Clinton.

That Billings rally marked the beginning and likely end of Trump's attention on the Treasure State. He said as much to the MetraPark crowd, telling them he'd "come back 10 times if you want me to," but that his energy would best be focused on battleground states. Polls continue to predict Montana leaning right—a Washington Post poll released this week shows Trump beating Clinton by 13 points—so any change in that strategy appears unlikely.

The result is no more rallies, no official field offices and no word of in-state phone banks. Trump has yet to purchase time on Montana airwaves, like Clinton has in recent weeks and like Republican Mitt Romney did in 2012 when his ad blitz included spots stumping for U.S. Senate challenger Denny Rehberg. Queries to the Trump campaign's state director about a ground game in the Treasure State were referred to the national office, making details of the candidate's strategy even more difficult to acquire.

According to a source familiar with Trump's Montana operation but who asked for anonymity because he's not authorized to speak on the record, the campaign's approach is to feed "a grassroots movement." Volunteers are passing out swag at county fairs and piggybacking their door-knocking efforts with statewide candidates like U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has been a vocal Trump supporter, and gubernatorial hopeful Greg Gianforte, who has only said he'll back the Republican nominee "whoever that ends up being." Trump's national office maintains weekly contact with stateside representatives and hasn't ruled out potential appearances by surrogates such as Mike Pence, Newt Gingrich or Donald Trump Jr., but none have been planned. In the meantime, the campaign is at least keeping the state flush with enough shirts, hats and stickers to fill a storage unit and several garages—a considerable change over past presidential contenders, the source says, adding "McCain sent 25 bumper stickers and half of them were in Spanish."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Ed Kemmick, Last Best News

With Trump turning his attention elsewhere, the Montana faithful—those "disarmingly normal" attendees in Billings and other backers throughout the state—have had little outlet for their support. But they're out there, eager to talk about a candidate they think will change America, bridge divides and help heal a wounded Republican party. And if he hurts a few feelings or misspeaks along the way? Well, that's all part of his appeal.

Ed Buttrey knew he was painting a target on his back in early 2015. In the midst of a tense legislative session, the Republican state senator from Great Falls crafted a bipartisan compromise to expand the federal Medicaid program to thousands of Montanans, a move that irritated the more conservative wing of his party. Buttrey sips a bottle of Bud Light next to the Tiki Bar at Bigfork's Marina Cay as he recalls the warnings he received from fellow lawmakers last session. In his mind, increasing access to health care and lifting Montanans out of poverty wasn't a political issue, it was simply "good policy."

"After the HELP Act, folks told me that I'd have a tough time in politics," Buttrey says. "That wasn't coming from Democrats, that was coming from my party. We can't do that."

Medicaid expansion wasn't the only debate in which Buttrey found himself at odds with the bulk of his party during the 2015 Montana Legislature. He and a small band of Republicans also crossed the aisle on dark money and the CSKT Water Compact. The perceived betrayals fueled a renewed push by some GOP leaders to cull the party's ranks of so-called "moderates." Buttrey feels fear of such retribution too often guides the decisions of politicians, softening their approach to legislative matters in favor of a surer shot at reelection.