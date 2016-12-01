Ill treatment 

The fire sprinkler burst, showering rust-colored water all over the cell. Ryan Bragg had “popped it,” in his words, out of frustration that the sink had been shut off in his room at the Galen Forensic Mental Health Facility. Bragg, 21, is confined there in lieu of serving prison time for an accomplice-to-burglary charge. He is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, PTSD and ADHD. He says the water in his room was shut off as punishment for earlier misbehavior. After asking for weeks that it be turned back on, he had decided to draw attention to the issue by whacking the sprinkler with a hairbrush.

On that day in mid-June, as spraying water soaked his clothes, nurses and other staffers arrived outside his room and shouted through the door. Would he voluntarily walk as they escorted him out, or would they have to carry him?

“I kept saying, ‘I’ll walk, I’ll walk,’” Bragg remembers.

His lawyer, Helena-based Bridgitt Erickson, says the entire event is recorded on security footage, which she’s petitioning to have released to the public. Erickson says the video clearly shows a nurse pushing her way through several staffers and declaring that Bragg won’t be allowed to walk.

What followed was one of the most humiliating incidents Bragg can recall in more than a decade of moving from institution to institution. He says staffers removed most of his clothes, wrapped his torso in a restraint blanket—a sort of sleeveless straightjacket—and strapped him to a gurney. He says he struggled to break free before an aide used a Black and Decker power drill to secure the straps. A nurse instructed staffers to cut off his wet underwear, saying it might have been soaked in flame-retardant chemicals from the sprinkler. Later he was assigned to an isolation unit where, at dinner time, staffers set a tray of food on his lap and allowed him to sit up, but failed to loosen his wrist restraints. Erickson says video footage shows Bragg struggling to crane his neck far enough forward to reach the tray.

click to enlarge

“It’s inhumane,” she says. Moreover, Erickson says, Bragg’s case isn’t unique. Bragg is one of four patients represented by Disability Rights Montana—a federally funded nonprofit charged with watchdogging state institutions—in a lawsuit that seeks to ban many current restrictions on patient freedoms at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and the forensic facility at Galen. Disability Rights Montana, for whom Erickson works as a staff attorney, asserts that Montana State Hospital staff have relied on retaliation and isolation instead of compassionate treatment when it comes to patients with severe mental illness.



The Montana State Hospital facilities in Galen and Warm Springs are among the few landmarks in the otherwise quiet ranching communities nestled along Interstate 90 south of Deer Lodge. Trees shield the stately brick buildings of the 216-bed Montana State Hospital psychiatric facility in Warm Springs. This is where Erickson and other advocates with Disability Rights Montana arrive on a late September afternoon to meet with patients. Since filing the suit in August, Erickson has noted that it often takes longer to gain entry to see her clients. With a reporter present, she and other advocates waited for more than an hour to see the clients they visit every week. One of the hospital staffers, a social worker, notices the reporter and reappears with her nametag flipped backward.

After finally gaining approval to maintain possession of their cell phones and purses and to deliver small gifts to their clients, Erickson and fellow Disability Rights Montana advocates Charles McCarthy and Janice Sanderson file into the small visiting room outside the D wing, one of five wards in the main hospital facility. After another few minutes of waiting, a different social worker employed by the hospital brings in 27-year-old Tyler Sapp, one of the patients in the lawsuit. Erickson smiles and asks Tyler if he wants a hug. He’s shy and wide-eyed. It’s not often that he interacts with people, because for most of the past four years, Tyler has spent his days alone, locked behind a steel door in a bare cell. His lawyer and his family are barred from seeing where he lives, ostensibly out of respect for the privacy of other patients. The lawsuit alleges that he only gets to interact with staff through a small porthole when his food and medication are delivered.