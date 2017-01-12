Former Ravalli Sheriff Chris Hoffman trades his badge for a county commission seat 

When Chris Hoffman woke up to his first day as Ravalli County Sheriff back in 2003, he didn't feel particularly political. And over the subsequent 14 years, he quips, he was really only a Republican every election year. The rest of the time, he did his best to avoid the brambles of Bitterroot politics, acquiescing as needed for the occasional budget dispute or repudiation of some appeal from the conservative fringe. Though he insists he feels no different now than he did that morning 14 Januaries ago, Hoffman admits that his pseudo-neutrality just got a whole lot harder to maintain.

"It's very easy to walk away from the politics as a peace officer, as a sheriff," he says. "Not so easy when you're a county commissioner."

Hoffman officially joined the Ravalli County Board of Commissioners Dec. 30, filling a two-year term in the seat formerly occupied by J.R. Iman. The two squared off last spring in a Republican primary that Hoffman concedes drew little notice. "I think everybody's attention was turned to the national scene," he says.

Now, with his first full week in office behind him, the mustachioed Corvallis native is beginning to realize just how steep the learning curve is going to be.

"I'm just playing catch-up at this point," Hoffman says. "I'm focusing on not being the rock in the middle of the pond right now. I need to get caught up and make sure I know what I'm talking about before I can weigh in."

At first blush, the move from law enforcement to county government seems an odd one for a man who, by his own admission, has had a "storied" relationship with the board he just joined. Hoffman's stint as sheriff often placed him at odds with commissioners over staffing and budget issues, and he grew increasingly vocal in recent years about his frustration over what he saw as the commission impeding his ability to run his department. But his bid for Iman's seat wasn't a matter of spite, Hoffman says, nor was it due to being fed up with his law enforcement role. The timing just seemed right for "new blood" in the sheriff's chair, Hoffman says, and he "wasn't ready for a rocking chair."

Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg, left, swears Chris Hoffman in to his new role as county commissioner on Dec. 30. Hoffman left a 14-year stint as sheriff to join the board, despite having done his best to avoid the thorny world of Bitterroot politics in the past.

"You can't gripe, you can't complain, you can't criticize unless you're willing to dive in and try to make the changes," he says. "If you can't make them from without, then you need to try to make them from within."

Iman thinks Hoffman is in for a "rude awakening" when it comes to the scope of a county commissioner's duties. There's the task of redistricting in the wake of a voter-approved measure to downsize the commission from five members to three, he says, and the pressure of negotiating a budget at a time when county health insurance costs alone are nearly $800 a month per employee. Still, Iman says he harbors no "sour grapes" over Hoffman's victory. Hoffman was a fine sheriff, he says, and has the experience of overseeing the largest departmental budget in Ravalli County.

"It's not that he's unfamiliar with those kinds of things," Iman says. "It's just that everybody else's problems become his too, not just the problems of one department."

In the 14 years Hoffman has worn the badge, the problems have ranged from unsolicited letters demanding he create a local militia to a spate of jailhouse suicides. (The four suicides in 2004-'05 prompted him to request an independent detention center assessment and a $900,000 budget increase for mental health screening.) And while Hoffman is confident that his successor, former Undersheriff Steve Holton, and the rest of the department are well positioned to handle whatever comes next, he still finds it difficult not to check in or take lunch at his old office, just a block or so from his new one.

But he's moved on, and if his former job often put him in conflict with the board on which he now sits, those are conflicts he plans to leave behind as well.

"I didn't come up here to get into a fistfight," Hoffman says. "I came up here to see what I could add and how I could help ... If people are expecting there to be these great epic battles, I think they may be disappointed."