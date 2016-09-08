Hint of danger 

It's somewhat ironic that Jeff Crosby and the Refugees have managed to land a couple of songs on the series "The Sons of Anarchy." The only anarchy I could find in his Bandcamp-bound catalog was a rambling live interview. Songs like "Stop Runnin'" rock solidly enough, painting a great Midwest-rock backdrop for Crosby's lyrical musings like, "I'm like a dog on the front porch, waiting 'til she calls my name." But the pensive mumblers abound.

A reviewer quoted on Crosby's website calls his writing "Springsteen-esque," but that's being extremely generous. The songwriting is solid but not transcendent. The band's image hints at danger—with his flowing blonde locks and full dark beard, Crosby looks like he just thumbed his way into town from Burning Man to pick up some wet naps and a case of Gatorade. His voice, which sounds like Tom Catmull attempting a Whiskeytown-era impression of Ryan Adams, has that ragged-edged weariness that works well when he leans on it, which is not often enough.

click to enlarge

There are some standout moments, especially on "Time is Cryin'" from the band's two-song EP recorded in a Muscle Shoals studio. The brawny Southern rock suggests that the band was infused with the famous Muscle Shoals mojo. These guys are fully capable of raising their goblet of rock, and I'd like to hear more of the foot-stompers than the earnest acoustic drones that are so delicate they threaten to float away like a dandelion seed in the breeze.

Jeff Crosby and the Refugees play the Top Hat Sat., Sept. 10, at 10 PM. $5.