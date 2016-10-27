As teenagers in Phoenix in the late '70s, brothers Cris and Curt Kirkwood were outsiders. And what better place for outsiders than outside? And what better outside is there than the desert? I speak from experience. While the Kirkwood brothers were eating mescaline and chopping away at their musical identity in Phoenix, I was a few hundred miles to the west, gobbling mushrooms with my high school friends and chasing horned toads while we howled into that hard, clean moonscape night of the Mojave.

They don't call it the high desert for nothing. Just as a vast Montana mountaintop vista can invite expansion of the consciousness, the austere beauty of an open desert presents a limitless landscape that's perfect for some deep inner space exploration. A little consciousness adjustment can help you see past the environment's harshness and discover the inspiration that can prick holes in conventional thinking like a cactus needle. Look at those first few Eagles albums. You think they weren't raging on mescaline?

For the Meat Puppets, music was the vehicle and mind-altering substances were the fuel. When the band came into existence in 1980, the Kirkwoods and original drummer Derrick Bostrum were exploring the barren McDowell Mountains and other parts of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, turning their trips into quirky, blazing punk. Their eponymous first album was cut in three days and released on legendary punk label SST Records. The band was tripping on acid the entire time. Their hardcore style that was in line with punk bands like Black Flag and The Damned quickly morphed into a distinct style that was a goofy synthesis of Neil Young, ZZ Top and TV shows like "The Johnny Cash Show" and "Hee Haw."

I hadn't yet started playing music with other people in those days, but my psychedelic outings in Twentynine Palms began to color my entire perspective, opening those proverbial doors in my consciousness that allowed in ideas like, hey, naked rock climbing.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Jaime Butler

The Meat Puppets went from a hardcore sound to something more like Giant Sand.

Growing up in Phoenix was similar, just with a lot more people fighting for shade. United by a shared love of pot and the punk music of local bands like the Feeders, the Cicadas and Mighty Sphincter, the Meat Puppets were a direct conduit between music and drugs, putting a sound to their constant tripping, ever present weed and the creative possibilities it brought. Sometimes, as on "Roof With a Hole," the lyrics are straightforward observations: "The colors are flowing from the wall to the floor." Other times, not so much: "Hot pink volcano in the heart of the tornado/ is shaking the lemonade tree." For all we know, that might be about somebody's inability to find the doorknob.

If you listen to the Meat Puppets' music in chronological order, you can hear them progress from album to album as they become more musically proficient and stylistically confident. And they always move forward, never circling back to revisit any success or failure. Even their second effort, Meat Puppets II, shows a band that's tumbling ahead, sounding more like Giant Sand or The Presidents of the United States of America than Hüsker Du. Their punk rock assault opens up to allow for quirky, warbled songs like "Magic Toy Missing," which sounds like Buck Owens if somebody slipped some methamphetamines into his Falstaff.

Their followers must have felt some major vindication when their boys joined Nirvana for the grunge heroes' 1993 MTV Unplugged session. Anyone acquainted with the Meat Puppets' music could hear the heavy stamp they left on Nirvana's style, from Bleach forward. When Kurt Cobain sings a few bars of the Youngbloods' "(Let's) Get Together" at the top of "Territorial Pissings," it seems to be a nod to Curt Kirkwood's strained warbling on the Meats' early albums.

Through breakups and reunions and the odd hiatus, the Meat Puppets soldier on. Currently they're touring with drummer Shandon Sahm, son of another generation's musical iconoclast, Doug Sahm. Like the mighty Saguaro cactus, the Meats stand alone, a prickly product of their environment, taking their strength and sustenance from the hidden secrets of the desert.

The Meat Puppets open for The Dean Ween Group at the Wilma Mon., Oct. 31. Doors at 7 PM, show at 8. $35–$40 advance.