For the first time in more than a year, Lolo residents have access to basic medical care right in their community. On Oct. 3, the new First Care Lolo Clinic quietly opened its doors, filling a void left when the Western Montana Clinic-operated Lolo Family Practice abruptly closed in mid-2015.

"Shortly after it closed, we started getting inquiries from different folks from the Lolo area saying, 'Gee, can you come in?'" says David Lechner, chief medical officer for Community Medical Center. "We started looking at doing that, and started looking at space to come in."

Lechner says the owner of the vacant Family Practice building, local businessman Frank Miller, was willing to cut a good deal, and the new Community Physician Group First Care walk-in clinic moved in with minimal remodeling.

"We're ecstatic to be in Lolo, and ecstatic that we could go back into the building that people associate with their health care," Lechner says.

A nurse practitioner and physician assistant provide primary care at the facility, supervised by a physician. Lechner says they expect to serve 3,000 to 4,000 patients from the Lolo area, and potentially draw residents from South Hills and Linda Vista neighborhoods as well.

So far, the Lolo clinic has garnered a lot of attention just by word of mouth. Clinic manager Casey Knutson says they're seeing 15 to 20 patients a day, Monday through Saturday.

"Word's been getting out more and more every day," Knutson says. "Multiple times a day we hear, 'So happy you're here, so glad you're back.'"

In August 2015, Western Montana Clinic shut down the Lolo branch after the sudden departure of both of its care providers. The closure created a hardship for people like longtime Lolo resident Jean Belangie-Nye, who says she and other seniors can't easily get to Missoula clinics.

"It's our gain that Community has picked it up," Belangie-Nye says. "A lot of seniors were real concerned."