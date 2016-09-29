Hashtag that 

The first time I listened to Jeffery, Young Thug's weird and endlessly intriguing new mixtape, I broke a personal rule. I wanted to know if Quavo was saying a particular word in his guest verse on "Guwop," so I turned to Rap Genius. I wish I hadn't. One of the singular pleasures of hip-hop is learning the code: the combination of genre conventions, new slang and allusions that make a rap album baffling on first listen and something more like a conspiracy each listen thereafter.

It feels good to figure something out. That's what made hip-hop thrilling in the '80s, when black music was almost totally excluded from the mainstream and rap felt like a message from a secret world. Now that hip-hop has usurped rock as the dominant form of non-pop music, that pleasure is fading.

Heads understand this problem. Once you get into hip-hop, you begin to hear how derivative it is. Rap—particularly Southern rap—is club music, and it relies on familiar tropes to get people onto the dance floor or around the pole. The listener who learns to recognize these conventions is excited at first, then smug, then bored. That's why I love Jeffery. It makes rap interesting again by making it almost totally unintelligible.

This is not to say it operates outside any recognizable style. Young Thug is definitely of the Atlanta scene, Autotune division. His conspicuously computerized vocals evoke T.I., and his beats sound like those of Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame—all of whom he has collaborated with. In his cracked voice and freely associative lyrics, he most resembles Lil Wayne, an artist he has openly admired, possibly to the point of trolling. His ill-conceived plan to name his first album Carter 6, as an homage to Lil Wayne and his upcoming Tha Carter V, is a saga in itself. But Thug's drug-addled personal behavior is staid compared to his vocals.

At first, it sounds like he is just making noises. "Harambe," one of Jeffery's best tracks, begins with a line of guttural, assonant spondees whose only discernible word is "that," plus maybe "hashtag." In fact, he is saying "Catch 'em down bad/ beat 'em with a bat/ hashtag that," but he elides all but the most important words, swallowing the other syllables like James Brown. Young Thug partakes of Brown's vocal range, too, moving from growls to screams to an exaggerated bellow that would be comical, if the lyrics were not so raw.

click to enlarge Young Thug

The trope of the rapper as wealthy murderer has desensitized us to a lot of lyrics that would seem awful otherwise. But even as he operates within this persona, Young Thug finds ways to make it audacious again. After threatening to pull up and bust the listener's mother on "Harambe," he constructs a series of parallel lines that promise to "aim at your fucking family/ I'll aim at your whole clique/ I'll aim at your motherfucking money/ I'll aim at your fucking dick." In addition to being superficially crass, these lines literally take aim at the only two values modern rap holds sacred: money and masculinity.

Throughout Jeffery, Young Thug manages to make hip-hop's campy nihilism feel shocking. Almost the entirety of "Future Swag" is about his plans to "fuck on your baby mama" and possibly borrow money from her. The awfulness of this threat grounds a familiar rap motif—the woman raising your child, whom you no longer care for but remain connected to—in the real, human tragedy it describes. His sexually voracious baby mama is something different from Kanye's gold-digger. These lyrics are made more raw by the knowledge that Young Thug, age 25, has six children.

Why would he do that? Such behavior falls into the same category as his arrest in 2015, when, after he threatened a mall security guard, marshals raided his house and found felony quantities of marijuana, cocaine and guns. Young Thug seems determined to ruin his life at an early age. His maniacal recklessness is of a piece with his bizarre vocals. He seems to be a genuine wildman, but how much of it is hype? By the same token, how much of his dynamic style is just studio wizardry? Jeffery sounds like the opus of a visionary rapper, but maybe it is only the work of a clever producer.

This, too, is unknowable in a tantalizing way. Hearing this new step in his career is like watching a pro wrestling match where the wrestlers start actually fighting. The kayfabe feels real again, and therefore thrilling. With Jeffery, Young Thug has satisfied an admonition that has vexed poets for almost a century: He made it new.