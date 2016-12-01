  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • RSS

December 01, 2016 Food & Drink » Happiest Hour

Mighty Mo Oak Smoker Scotch Ale

Happiest Hour 

Mighty Mo Oak Smoker Scotch Ale

By
What you’re drinking: Mighty Mo Brew Co.’s Smoke Jumper scotch ale has been on the Great Falls brewery’s menu since it first opened in December 2013. For the Oak Smoker, Mighty Mo brewers took Smoke Jumper and aged it on toasted oak spirals for three weeks.
click to enlarge hh_oak.jpg

What it tastes like: The base brew is a malty, full-bodied ale with notes of dark fruit and molasses. The aging process adds oak and vanilla flavors to the already rich beer. If you’re a fan of Kettlehouse’s Cold Smoke, this is right up your ale-y.

Who brewed it: Mighty Mo co-owner and head brewer Casey Kingsland made a limited batch of the Oak Smoker Scotch Ale—eight barrels—and distributed it only within 100 miles of Great Falls. Missoula is the exception to that rule because, you know, we’re so beer-crazy we’re worth the trouble.

When you’re drinking it: Any time over the next few weeks until it runs out. Pro tip: Head over to The Dram Shop on Mondays noon–9 p.m. to take advantage of the tap room’s $3 special on non-premium beers, including Oak Smoker.

Where to find it: At The Dram Shop Growler Fill Station and Tap Room, 229 E. Front St., next to The Pearl Cafe.

Happiest Hour celebrates western Montana watering holes. To recommend a bar, bartender or beverage for Happiest Hour, email editor@ missoulanews.com.

____

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mighty Mo Oak Smoker Scotch Ale"

  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Print
  • Share
Post a comment

Tags: ,

More Happiest Hour »

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Legally Blonde: The Musical

Legally Blonde: The Musical @ Montana Theatre

Thu., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Dining Guide

Relevant to Food & Drink

Best Of Missoula

BestOf Cover

2016

BestOf Cover

2015

Get Free Updates & Deals

FacebookTwitter

Digital Editions

Issue Cover

Current Issue

  • December 1- 8, 2016

Special Issues

Cover Gallery Contents of Current Issue Archives

© 2016 Missoula News/Independent Publishing | Powered by Foundation