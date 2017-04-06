KettleHouse taps a new pale ale for dreamers 

What you're drinking: Late last month, KettleHouse tapped its latest summertime brew, this one tantalizingly dubbed Dreamer Fest. It's a pale ale dry-hopped with crystal and palisade hops, and comes in at around 5.4 percent alcohol by volume. Taste-wise it falls somewhere between KettleHouse's delectably smooth Fresh Bongwater and the brewery's more bitter Eddy Out.

Where the name comes from: Dreamer Fest gets its name from veteran taphandler Dreamer, the same way Al Pilsner was christened after longtime K-Hole staffer Al Pils.

Who's this Dreamer? You don't hit the Southside much, do you? His real name is J. Ryan Weingardt, and yeah, he's dreamy. Tom Selleck mustache, soul-piercing eyes, wry sense of humor. Dreamer first landed at the KettleHouse about eight years back. He'd been pouring cocktails at the James Bar when Pils and KettleHouse co-owner Tim O'Leary started stalking him. "Apparently they were into my shtick," he says, shrugging his shoulders. He's a self-professed people person, the kind of bartender who has your favorite brew poured for you before you even reach the bar. He also skis, plays drums in Mass FM and probably likes long walks on the beach—with his wife and their baby daughter.

photo by Alex Sakariassen

So, when is Dreamer Fest? According to Dreamer, Wednesday through Saturday, every week. That's when he works. But there's no actual Dreamer-themed festival. Yet.

Oh, right, the beer: Asked for his thoughts on Dreamer Fest, Dreamer describes it as "light and airy, like myself." He's pretty stoked to finally have his name on a brew, too. "It feels amazing," he says. "Hashtag facetiousness."

Where to get it: Dreamer Fest is on tap in the Myrtle Street Taphouse, 602 Myrtle.

