Gun ordinance 

Tom Platt is a gun enthusiast, but he doesn't always feel comfortable in local gun shops. Just looking to complete a transaction, the longtime Missoula resident says he instead receives a "political lecture about things I don't agree with" that leaves him feeling like he doesn't belong.

It's Platt's support for gun control measures such as the one before Missoula City Council that puts him at odds with the loudest voices in the gun-owning community. Platt has advocated for the proposed ordinance, which would require federal background checks on private sales inside city limits, and watched with dismay as local advocates and gun dealers closed ranks against it.

As the only entities authorized to conduct background checks, federally licensed firearms dealers play a pivotal role in the measure's viability. The prospect that none of them would offer the checks to customers—whether out of inconvenience or political protest—is a major reason ordinance sponsor Bryan von Lossberg delayed a vote on the potentially groundbreaking measure for nearly a year.

Now, Platt is taking the matter into his own hands: If Missoula's gun dealers won't provide the service, then he will.

"I think the people who are opposed to this have tried really hard to invalidate the concept by saying nobody will do this," Platt says. "It might sway some people."

Platt submitted an application for a federal firearms license this month. He plans to offer an alternative, "neutral environment" for gun buyers and sellers looking to complete a background check but who may be reluctant to approach a hostile dealer. Like roughly half of Missoula FFL-carrying dealers, Platt says he'll run the operation out of his home.

"My family's not super excited about it, but they understand the point," Platt says.

For von Lossberg, Platt's plan eases his concern that residents may not have a way to comply with the ordinance should council approve it. He has been trying for months to engineer new ways to offer the checks, from the city renting a downtown storefront to working with the Missoula Police Department. None of them worked out. At one point, von Lossberg says, the thought occurred to him, wishfully, that it would be "powerful" for an ordinance supporter to take it on personally.

"I think it's an example of backing up talk and advocacy with action," von Lossberg says.

Von Lossberg is now exploring how the city might work with cooperative FFLs such as Platt to sponsor background check events on city property. He recently raised the idea with the cemetery board, though he acknowledges sensitivity concerns associated with bringing guns to a graveyard.

Platt says he intends to charge a small fee for conducting a check, describing the idea as a business opportunity—a jab, perhaps, at dealers who have complained that the ordinance would unfairly burden them.

"When businesses leave business on the table," Platt says, "someone comes up and finds a way to take that."