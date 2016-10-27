Grizzlies 

By now, there's hardly a tribe or first nation in the West that hasn't issued some sort of resolution regarding grizzly bear delisting. But ever since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its draft delisting rule for the Yellowstone population in March, that opposition has gradually evolved into a more elaborate call for reform.

Last week, tribal leaders from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes became the latest officials to sign a tribe-to-tribe cross-border treaty outlining a string of social, cultural and biological principles for the bears. The document was originally drafted by Alberta's Piikani Nation as a way to rally others around a single desired direction for future grizzly management, not just in Yellowstone but throughout the Northern Rockies. So far close to 70 tribes throughout the region have signed, including the only three tribes with seats on the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's Yellowstone subcommittee.

"The removal of protections from the grizzly will result in the protections on the sacred lands the grizzly presently occupies being relaxed, and in some instances, removed," Piikani Chief Stan Grier, the primary driver of the treaty, said in a statement.

Among the treaty's 13 articles are statements on how the signatories would prefer to see grizzly bears managed and studied. The document takes a firm stance on the controversial issue of sport or trophy hunts, stating no such hunts will be permitted "on any lands our nations hold jurisdiction over." CSKT Chairman Vernon Finley agreed with the overall aspirations of the treaty, but did feel compelled to issue a clarifying statement alongside his signature.

"The CSKT offers its signature in solidarity with the other signatories to this Grizzly Treaty," Finley wrote, "but want to clearly state our intention to honor our existing and future partnerships with appropriate state and federal wildlife and natural resource management agencies."

Grier's document has caught the attention of and stoked enthusiasm for another tribal group active on the grizzly front. The GOAL Tribal Coalition, which is not directly involved with the treaty, has been working to unite tribal members on the issue for several years. They've encouraged leaders to draft individual letters or resolutions for their respective nations, but GOAL national coordinator Sara Atiqtalik says it's time someone brought them together on paper. The treaty is slated to pass through Washington, the Dakotas, Oklahoma and California in coming weeks.

"It's bringing so many tribes together with the effort to get the government to stop what they're doing," she adds, "and it's bringing so much attention to it as well."