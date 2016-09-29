Good medicine 

Although it has not yet been proven by scientists in a controlled study, and although it has not yet been approved for this specific use by the FDA, I am positive that Spider+Octopus' new EP, Dark, Deep and Lovely, significantly lowers your blood pressure. From the first seconds of the opening track, "Dark Corners," the shimmering, pretty, almost consoling experience of the album knocks a little something loose in your heart and slows the breath–without being boring, too slow, too sad or too muted.

Led by Bozeman-based Chad Bishop and backed by Ian Smith (formerly of The Oblio Joes), Ian's brother Elgin Smith and Roger Johnson, Spider+Octopus have created a soothing, gentle lo-fi indie folk sound that could accompany you on everything from a barbecue to a nighttime drive to savasana. The songs are diverse—there's a folky knee-slapping ditty, a smooth waltz and a shoe-gazing ballad, to name a few—but the overall sound is consistently calm, confident and pleasant even with the slight genre-shifting from track to track.

On one of the standout songs, "St. Ignatius," Bishop delightfully suggests that you put aside your worries, "Drink some wine/ lay across the floor/ take off your shoes/ dance in the living room." You know what? I think I will. I am feeling just great.