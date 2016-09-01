Going there 

Like a pitchman in a boardroom, University of Montana President Royce Engstrom prefaced his Aug. 26 "State of the University" remarks by debuting a new TV commercial aimed at prospective students. Over images of undergrads surfing Brennan's Wave and working in their professors' labs, the 30-second spot featured a fresh slogan UM will use as it looks to reverse years of falling enrollment: "The University of Montana: Let's Go There!"

The ad's tagline refers to the frontiers of human knowledge, but "it also quite literally means 'let's go there,' as in enrolling in the University of Montana," Engstrom said, to laughs.

Last fall, the president used his annual address to describe the enrollment situation in detail, waxing on its causes and foreshadowing the deep budget cuts that followed. This time, Engstrom was eager to turn a corner. He acknowledged enrollment as UM's "biggest challenge and our biggest opportunity," then pivoted to a list of steps he and his staff are taking to address it. There was no mention of enrollment projections or budget cuts.

UM built its 2017 budget assuming overall student headcount would remain flat—a level some on campus warned would be difficult to meet. But as classes get underway, officials from Main Hall to Residence Life have refused to indicate whether the numbers are on track.

"I can safely say we will not have a record enrollment, that is not in the cards this fall," Engstrom said in a press conference following his speech. "So beyond that, I won't go into more detail at this time."

The tight-lipped tone is a change from last winter, when then-Provost Perry Brown predicted the reforms he oversaw in the admissions office would begin paying off in fall 2016. Meanwhile in Bozeman, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado recently predicted another year of record enrollment there.

Those on UM's campus will find out in several weeks (when figures must be submitted to the state) whether further cuts will need to be imposed. Regardless, the university will have plenty to deal with over the coming months. While UM may have a new slogan, work is just getting underway to rewrite its strategic plan.

The existing plan, dubbed "UM 2020: Building a University for the Global Century," was introduced just as Engstrom became president in 2011. But "the landscape has changed and many new people are part of our university," Engstrom said in his speech, requiring a revision of goals and strategies.

The "revision" is more akin to a rewrite, with even the guiding theme up for change.

"[Engstrom] has given us a mandate to rethink the strategic plan, if that's what the campus and community call for," says Brock Tessman, Davidson Honors College dean and chair of the strategic planning coordinating council.

UM is still far from attaining some of the key goals in the original plan, including those for graduation and retention rates. Tessman says the council may look at tweaking certain metrics in response to input gathered over the course of the fall.

The turn toward long-term planning comes as campus remains anxious in the wake of last year's budget cuts, with some faculty and administrators saying academic programs are all that's left to eliminate. Pressure is continuing to mount as a new group of faculty has emerged to call attention to the budget "crisis" they've faced in recent years.

Tobin Miller Shearer, director of UM's African American Studies program and a history professor, says he and 14 other faculty are seeking to open "positive rhetorical space" for dialogue about UM's future—including room for sober analysis and "faithful criticism."

"We do no one any favors by pretending things aren't in a crisis mode," Miller Shearer says. "We need to be clear about that or otherwise we won't come to grips with the reality before us."

The professors recently published an op-ed in the Missoulian outlining their dwindling resources, from the loss of teaching assistants to evaporating travel budgets, while also asserting their commitment to improving the university. Miller Shearer himself is among the faculty in several departments who are forgoing desk phones this year due to budget cuts.

Another outspoken group of faculty, led by professors Mehrdad Kia and Doug Coffin, has been sharply critical of Engstrom's administration, but Miller Shearer says his group isn't interested in creating an "adversarial relationship" with Main Hall. In fact, he adds, they sent their op-ed to Engstrom before the newspaper so the president wouldn't be caught off guard. Engstrom responded by signaling he was willing to meet with the group, which Miller Shearer considers a positive sign.