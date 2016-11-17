Gift Guide 

You know that feeling where you really, really, really wanted one thing, and then you ended up getting pretty much the exact opposite of that thing? Yeah, that's a terrible feeling. Don't do that to the people you love. Indy staffers have spent all year compiling wish lists of gifts we'd love to find in our stockings come Christmas morning. If you need an idea for that special or even not-so-special someone, feel free to poach any of these ideas. They're (almost) all guaranteed to make someone glad to be on your gift list.

To: That very nice lady at the Top Hat who spent at least 20 minutes on election night talking about how she is definitely going to move out of the country now, but who is quite obviously still here

Two tickets to Longyearbyen (so she can take a friend—let's not be cruel)

Norway's Svalbard Islands, halfway between Norway and the North Pole, comprise an arctic archipelago known for polar bears, straight-facedly describing an average winter temperature of 6.8 Fahrenheit as "relatively mild," and having one of the laxest immigration policies on Earth. Basically you buy a plane ticket, fill out a form when you land and you're in. You'll probably stay in Longyearbyen, the islands' largest settlement, where the only airport is, with a reported population of some 2,000, which has probably already skyrocketed to ecological-disaster proportions since America's Election Day. Be aware that there are significant downsides once you're there, of course. But if you're dead set on bailing, you might do worse. And come on. You know Canada's not letting any of us in. (BT)

How much: As of press time, $5,378 for two tickets from Missoula to Longyearbyen. Leaving tomorrow. With layovers—are you kidding?

Where to find it: Any local travel agency. They may be leaving us behind, but we can at least keep some of their send-off money local.

To: Anyone searching for a blank slate

Shinola sketchbook

Nothing gets a doodler's mind cranking faster than an empty page. While most of the many pages at Shakespeare & Co. are anything but empty, one special shelf at the back of the store specializes in all things blank. That's where you'll find a line of hand-bound, American-made sketchbooks from Detroit-based Shinola journals. The paper between these hard linen covers is acid-free and, according to the company, sourced entirely from sustainably managed U.S. forests. Just flip through these pages and listen to them screaming for the touch of a pencil or brush. (AS)

How much: $21.95

Where to find it: Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. 3rd St. W.

To: Wandering dogs and the people who lose them

Nite Dawg LED dog collar

Missoula's practically nonexistent leash culture may make for a whole lot of happy dogs, but it also opens the door for some serious owner heartburn during those dusk walks in the North Hills. If your friend's Fido has a penchant for wandering off, perhaps a Go Fetch! stocking stuffer is in order. The local pet-supply store has a line of durable nylon collars encircled with bright red lighting. The Nite Dawg LED dog collar from Nite Ize comes complete with reflective striping and separate glow and flash settings, and it's even water resistant for those river-obsessed canines. Not only will this gadget help people keep an eye on their active pups, it'll make sure others (drivers, for example) see them, too. (AS)

How much: $17.95

Where to find it: Go Fetch!, 3275 N. Reserve St., Suite G.

To: Anyone whose inner child wants some out-there headgear

Handmade animal hats for adults and kids

What's cuter than a kid with one of Maurice Sendak's "Wild Things" on his head? Nothing, right? Well, maybe. Last year, handmade children's knit hats topped with fanciful creatures were a hit at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center. But a problem arose. The adults paying for them? They wanted a hat, too. So this holiday season the center's Fair Trade Store on the Hip Strip is featuring a line of adult-size animal hats and hoods. Just like the ones for kids, they're made from alpaca wool and acrylic by indigenous Aymara and Quechua women in Peru. Pick from a fox hood, an alpaca cap, several kinds of owls, a Viking helmet (not an animal, but who cares) and more. There's even a matching pair of parent/kiddo unicorn caps with rainbow-colored manes. Obviously. Because if ever there were a home for rainbows and unicorns, the Peace Center is it. (DB)

How much: $21-$30

Where to find it: The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center Fair Trade Store, 519 S. Higgins Ave.

photo by Derek Brouwer

To: The overly wealthy, the overly paranoid and the plain old over-the-top

A picturesque post-apocalyptic hidey hole

Thirty years ago, members of Montana's new age Church Universal and Triumphant cult were convinced that nuclear war was imminent. In preparation, at their leader's urging, and perhaps not entirely clear on the concept of nuclear war, they spent millions building underground shelters throughout the Paradise Valley, just north of Yellowstone National Park. Sure, it seemed crazy then. How crazy does it look now? With President-elect Trump's tiny hands hovering over the nuclear button, CUT's bunkers are starting to look a little more prescient and a lot more appealing. Just in time, a Missoula real estate agent has brought a collection of five CUT "Earth shelters" to market. Nestled beneath 10.6 "rolling acres at the end of a quiet road," the shelters are equipped to house hundreds—yes, hundreds—of people once democracy crumbles and the missiles come out. And the quarters are hardly dreary, either. The kitchens are more spacious than what you'd find in the average Missoula apartment. The shelters share a gravity-powered water system, a "substantial" generator and battery-bank system, and septic systems. As Church Universal and Triumphant members found out, the future is hard to predict, but even if the end of the world doesn't arrive on time, the property has promise as a "unique B&B"at least according to agent Theresa Mondale's listing notes. You could even call it Trump Bunker and sell time shares (giant gold signage not included). (DB)

How much: $1.5 million

Where to find it: Call Theresa Mondale, United Country Real Estate, unitedcountrymissoula.com.