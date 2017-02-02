FW&P killed six mountain lions in Grant Creek last month. Was that necessary? 

Jamie Jonkel paints a pretty crazy scene up Grant Creek the past few weeks. His agency, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, observed as a female mountain lion with three kittens worked her way down the drainage in mid-January. The lion killed a dog. Another dog went missing. Unable to ignore such "red-flag behavior," Jonkel says, FWP killed the lions on Jan. 16. Barely a week passed before another group of lions began displaying similarly troubling behavior: hanging out near houses, peering in windows, even killing a deer in a residential front lawn. Wardens were unable to haze two subadult males away from the carcass, so those lions, too, were put down.

"We cut a lot of lions a lot of slack," Jonkel says, "but when they start showing these extreme behaviors, that's when the protocol kicks in for removal."

This winter hasn't been an easy one for wildlife. Deep snowpack has forced deer and elk to seek easier forage in the Missoula Valley. Predictably, lions have followed. But FWP's response to lion activity in the neighborhoods of lower Grant Creek has drawn the critical eye of a Sacramento-based nonprofit called the Mountain Lion Foundation. Executive Director Lynn Cullens claims the deaths of six lions were unnecessary. She points to Idaho Fish and Game's successful relocation of a mother lion and three kittens in Pocatello on Jan. 19.

"They were able to capture the kittens, relocate them, and then come back and capture the mother and relocate her," Cullens says. "We hope that Montana will be moving toward that more humane response in the future."

Cullens' organization became aware of the Grant Creek incidents after being contacted by several locals. Cullens acknowledges that the situation is "nuanced," describing the compounding factors of a dry fall, a mother with kittens and heavy snowfall as a "triple whammy." As troubled as she is by FWP's decision to remove the lions, she does agree with Jonkel on a key point: Much of the responsibility for avoiding such conflicts falls on Missoula residents.

"These kinds of issues happen every day all across the West where mountain lions are coexisting with their human neighbors," Cullens says, "and it really is about changing human behavior."

To that end, Jonkel is doing what he and the agency have done for years: spreading the word among locals to remove attractants that might draw deer—and deer predators—into town. If residents are illegally leaving out salt licks or food, "We are going after those folks," he says. As for the prospect of relocating lions in the future, Jonkel has a less rosy outlook. The agency has tried it twice in the Missoula area in recent years, he says, and neither time was successful.

"Mountain lions don't do so well when you plop them into a new area," Jonkel says. "Lions are very territorial critters. It's cutthroat out there."