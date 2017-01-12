Leading the change: Missoula's female-majority city council forges new paths 

In the dwindling light of a December evening, a woman pushed a blanket-covered stroller along the narrow, icy shoulder of Russell Street. Councilwoman Emily Bentley, driving to the gym, noticed her. Bentley could see the woman wasn't wearing gloves. She had probably just gotten off a bus.

Bentley says that woman comes to mind when she sits in Council chambers, debating issues of infrastructure and housing. She wonders if the stranger's image resonates so acutely because Bentley herself has two kids at home.

"Women see things differently," Bentley says. "Well, I'm not a man, so I don't know if I see things differently from men, but I feel like my perspective is much more geared toward families. I'm a young mother, so that's what my perspective is."

During a pivotal year for Missoula City Council, women's perspectives have been more front and center than ever. Six new members, including five women, were elected to Council in 2016, joining incumbents to create a majority-woman city Council for the first time in Missoula's history.

click to enlarge

While national politics continue to showcase the vitriol commonly aimed at ambitious women, and while most federal, state and municipal governments are still male dominated, Missoula's majority-woman Council is both an outlier and, perhaps, a sign of things to come. In some ways, including feminist values, Missoula's political and societal attitudes are ahead of the curve. As such, Missoula's Council provides a glimpse of the challenges and opportunities awaiting women as they continue to tackle roles in such traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Taking Leave

It's been a big-ticket year in Missoula politics. A gun purchase background check ordinance, the Missoula Mercantile demolition, refugee resettlement, the maneuvering toward the purchase of Mountain Water, the tourist homes ordinance, even Mayor Engen's stint in rehab have generated intense local interest and media coverage.

In the midst of all that action, Bentley says, she's proud to have brought forth a simple measure to help women who work for the city. Her maternity leave policy, approved in November by every Council member except Harlan Wells, instituted six weeks of paid medical maternal leave for female city employees.

"I knew there were females on staff this year that were having children that needed those benefits," Bentley says. "The money's really important, obviously, but even more important is the sick days. They have to be able to take days off when they get sick. If they use them all on maternity leave, they can't."

Bentley regrets that the measure doesn't cover men as well—a matter of expense—but Bentley is still happy with the statement that the policy sends: Missoula supports women and families.

"Even women who don't have children who are on Council totally get it. But to be fair, the men on Council totally got it," Bentley says. "It was the right thing to do."

Elizabeth Hubble, co-director of the Women's, Gender and Sexuality department at the University of Montana, sees no coincidence in the city's creation of a new maternity leave policy while Council has a female majority. "That's the importance of having those diverse voices," Hubble says. "I think a lot of men are supportive and are potential allies, but when an issue doesn't affect them personally on a regular basis, it takes someone to bring that up for them to be, 'Oh gosh that is important.'"

In the early 2000s, Council's makeup was more evenly divided than it is now between conservative and liberal viewpoints, and meetings were much more contentious. Mayor John Engen, who was elected to City Council in 2001, recalls committee meetings that were outright hostile. Older, retired men occupied most of Council's seats. No longer. Engen says he appreciates the diversity of viewpoints that women bring to the table.

"Having experience on Council that reflects the larger community, on balance, makes a bunch of sense to me," Engen says. "I think this Council looks more like Missoula than the Council that I joined when I was first elected."

click to enlarge photo by Celia Talbot Tobin

Gwen Jones, who has represented Ward 3 on Council for a year, says that she feels positive about the Council's current dynamic. "I love having a majority of women on Council," Jones says. "I think we have really civil discourse."

Jones says she often recalls a family photo of her grandmother, Esther, who helped run a ranch near Miles City. In the photo, her father and his brother stand next to their grandfather and grandma Esther, whose shirtsleeves are rolled up.

"It looks like early summer, they've all got flannel shirts on, they clearly have all been working their asses off somewhere out on the ranch with all the cattle and everything," Jones says. "Yes, she did the cooking—I don't think Grandpa cooked—but when it came to running the ranch, they were all in. They just did what needed to be done. That's the way I see City Council. People bring different strengths."

Double Bind

Donald Trump interrupted Hillary Clinton 51 times during the first presidential debate in September. Clinton interrupted Trump nine times. To many observers, that was evidence of an all-too-common problem faced by women: how to speak up—and be listened to—in the face of entrenched male entitlement. Decades of research, starting with a landmark 1975 study from the University of California, Santa Barbara, shows that men are far more likely to cut off women while they're speaking in both public and private spheres.

Marilyn Marler, Council's current president, remembers being one of three women on Council when she was elected to represent Ward 6 in 2006. As a botanist with the University of Montana Division of Biological Sciences, Marler was familiar with the dynamics of male-dominated spaces.