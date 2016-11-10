Foodie files 

After changing its operation model this spring to invite public shopping, the Missoula Community Food Co-op's finances remain shaky. The co-op, which has operated out of 1500 Burns St. since 2007, needs a "business roommate" within a few months, says board member Kim Bostrom.

"It's pretty vital," Bostrom says. "We grew faster than we should have, and we're having that come back on us."

The co-op's model is to provide affordable, locally sourced groceries by relying on volunteer "working owner" members to staff the store, but attracting a reliable member base has been a struggle. The co-op's membership voted in May to open the doors to the shopping public in an attempt to make ends meet. Bostrom says the enthusiastic public response was heartening. "Especially people who have been members in the past and weren't crazy about working their shifts—a lot of those people came back," Bostrom says.

But now, she says, working owners seem to have lost their incentive to show up for shifts, since they can continue to shop there regardless.

"The co-op simply can't survive without working owners," Bostrom says.

Nor, she thinks, can it survive without finding another local food company willing to share the space. Many co-op members had recently pinned their hopes on a potential deal with The Cloven Hoof butcher shop, a farmers market vendor that's seeking a brick-and-mortar storefront. A butcher shop offering fresh meat—or a similar business—would be the ideal complement to the co-op and draw more customers, Bostrom says.

But the deal fell apart for several reasons, including the fact that the co-op's kitchen isn't set up for hot food prep. An incoming business would need to pay for any improvements.

"We can't have a drain on our resources, because ours are stretched," she says. "It has to be a business that comes in and knows what it's doing."

Without a savior, Bostrom says the co-op will have to consider downsizing and moving to a smaller location.

It's unclear how the co-op's instability might affect the other tenants at 1500 Burns, including the Western Montana Growers Cooperative and Burns St. Bistro. The building is owned by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, which helped found the co-op in the early 2000s as a way to encourage local food in a traditionally low-income neighborhood.

Bob Oaks, the NMCDC head, declines to speculate on what the co-op's future might hold.

"We're just biding our time, I guess," Oaks says.

For Bostrom's part, she hopes the co-op can find better ways to target its particular niche of customer: people who care about quality food but get by on tight budgets.

"I like to point out that none of us is rich," Bostrom says. "It's not here so rich people can get cheaper food. We're moderate-income people trying to eat well and locally."