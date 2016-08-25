Fitz and The Tantrums have been thriving in the genre of indie pop since their inception in 2008. The L.A.-based sextet, led by singer Michael Fitzpatrick, immediately found the niche between old-school easy listening and modern-day electronic music. Audiences were hooked. The band's last two albums, Pickin' up the Pieces and More Than Just a Dream, were both critically and commercially acclaimed.

But that dedicated fan base might be disappointed with Fitz and The Tantrums' third, eponymous release on Elektra Records. It's a huge leap from the retro-inspired chart toppers we've come to expect, and for the most part it falls flat.

Problems include too much repetition, saccharine lyrics and auto tune. Instead of being fun and light, Fitz and The Tantrums sounds overproduced. Fitzpatrick and singer Noelle Scaggs' voices are so digitized they're almost unrecognizable and the staccato keyboards and inauthentic choruses border on cheesy. The album's saving grace are the two singles, "Hand Clap" and "Roll Up." Those, at least, are still undeniably catchy.

Fitz and The Tantrums play Big Sky Brewing Company Sun., Aug. 28, at 7 PM, along with Phases and Shakewell. $30.