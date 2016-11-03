The bleak, stoney, blackened doom metal of St. Louis' Fister doesn't exactly leave the listener with a spring in his step, or with any particular certainty that anything's going to be okay. Nope. It's gnarly stuff, done at about Melvins speed circa 1992, with evil-sounding vocals and a foreboding feel that just makes you want to take a shower after about 20 minutes. And who's to say this isn't the soundtrack for a United States where, in one week, white anti-federal sheep grazers are found not guilty after organizing an armed occupation of federal property while peaceful Native American protesters in North Dakota are beaten, pepper-sprayed and intimidated by law enforcement for exercising sovereignty over their land and water. In too many ways, it's a brutal time and place we live in, and Fister's heavy vibes fit the times almost too well. The trio's most recent release, IV, consists of one 40-plus-minute track, which meanders across the aforementioned genres. Any song that crosses the 10-minute barrier better have something going on or it's just indulgence. Fister, thankfully, is adept at creating huge and brutal soundscapes, and that's a great foundation on which to build an epic, multifaceted tune that wraps its tentacles around you and branches into your cortex like some kind of dark fungus.

click to enlarge

Fister play the Palace Sat., Nov. 5, along with Stone Elk and Jolly Jane. Doors at 9 PM, show at 10. Free.