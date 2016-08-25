Firefighting 

The morning of Aug. 20, thousands of people filed into the stadium at Ogren Park. Family, friends, regional hotshot crews and former firefighters gathered for a ceremony commemorating Justin Beebe, a Lolo Interagency Hotshot Crew member who died the previous week fighting the Strawberry Fire in Nevada. As the audience settled into their seats, the only sounds were the burble of young children and the distant cries of an osprey.

Shawn Faiella, assistant superintendent of the IHC, stood up to talk about how Beebe was hired for the crew earlier this spring, making it through a competitive process. Beebe had been determined to prove himself, Faiella recalled. On Aug. 13, Beebe was hit by a falling tree and died from his injuries. He was 26.

"There's nothing that can prepare you for that moment and nothing that can prepare you to be a speaker at an event like this," Faiella said. "But we stuck together as Beebe would want us to. And we did our best. And now we're here."

Among the hundreds of firefighters at the ceremony, former Lolo IHC member Craig Rigdon attended to show his support for Beebe's family and hotshot crew. Rigdon fought fires from 2000 to 2005, including the Thirtymile Fire that killed four firefighters in Washington in 2001. Rigdon says Beebe's memorial stirred bittersweet emotions.

"It's kind of strange, where you simultaneously are grieving for someone who lost their life, but at the same time you're kind of overjoyed to see people that are still here, still around," Rigdon says. "You realize just how important people are to you."

Rigdon served under Steve Karkanen, a longtime Lolo IHC supervisor, who also attended the memorial. Karkanen notes that Beebe's death marks the first fatality he's aware of in the crew's 55-year history.

"It affected me greatly," Karkanen says. "One of the things about this particular crew, we've had an outstanding safety record for many years. But this was an accident."

Karkanen says after talking with investigators and crew leaders, it seems apparent to him that Beebe's death wasn't due to any extraordinary circumstance. He can think of countless times in his 30-plus years of experience that a sawyer felling a tree had to jump left or right with a split second's notice to avoid danger.

"What happened to Justin is something that could happen to anyone working a chainsaw on a fire," Karkanen says. "It's dirty, dangerous work."

Like many firefighters, Karkanen was touched by the outpouring of support from fire agencies across the nation. Even the Washington Monument flew flags at half-staff over the weekend in Beebe's memory.

"It really does help the individuals that knew him, Justin's family and anybody else that's close," Karkanen says. "It's an honor that is well-deserved."