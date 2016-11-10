Fantasmagorical 

It's partly the subject matter—sex, partying and monsters—that makes Rooster Sauce seem like the band equivalent of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Especially on their latest release, Fantasma dell'Opera, the local psych-rockers channel the ghoulish sci-fi atmosphere that Dr. Frank-N-Furter gleefully cultivates in his castle. The album unfolds like an opera, with characters introducing themselves through songs. (Rooster Sauce members have fake band personas and, as with Rocky Horror, claim an origin story that begins on another planet.) On "Seven Star Disco," bassist Sarah Lee Rooster belts out, "Feel the tomb in your womb/squeeze the blood from your hand/feed the jackal and scream" with a combination of Motown soul and garage-rock snarl. Next comes "Sex Witch," wherein David Lee Rooster sings about being lured into an all-night sexcapade with the titular sorceress. General Lee (aka Dr. Elektrika) stars on the strutting, Judas Priest-like "Werewoofs of Brooklyn." And so on.

click to enlarge

"Transmissions from the Other Side" serves as kind of a turn-in-action leading up to the opera's end. At over eight minutes long, it's a fine, spacey interlude, but not the most compelling compared to the other much feistier songs. Fantasma dell'Opera also includes a tambourine part by Fitz and the Tantrums' John Wicks and some guest howlers. It's a welcome follow-up to their last album, Secret Order of the Donkey Shadows, which came out forever ago in 2010. But you have to see the live show to really appreciate these guys.

Rooster Sauce plays an album release show at the Palace Sat., Nov. 12, at 9 PM, along with Blaine Janes, Fantasy Suite and The Skurfs. Free.