Instrumental post-rock quartet Explosions in the Sky exemplify the old expression talk less, say more. The Austin-based band have been making music together since 1999 with no vocalists. Instead, they let meticulously planned guitar, drum and keyboard soundscapes tell the stories of their albums.

In their most recent work, The Wilderness, Explosions in the Sky get even more abstract and emotional in their storytelling. Tracks like the aptly named "Losing the Light" feature minor chords and a long lead-up that create a feeling of hopelessness. Other tracks, such as "Disintegration Anxiety" and "The Ecstatics," are reminiscent of post-rock bands like Mogwai.

The Wilderness is the first non-soundtrack album the band has released in five years. Whereas their score for the 2013 film Prince Avalanche was an acoustic departure from their usual plugged-in style, The Wilderness is a return to ascending notes and electronic build-ups. At times, it feels like a detonation of some previously pent up energy. The album was released in conjunction with Scenes from the Wilderness, a video composed of images taken during the band's travels. The result is an immersive, moody experience for fans and new listeners alike.

Explosions in the Sky play the Wilma Tue., Sept. 6. Doors at 7 PM, show at 8. $32/$22 advance.