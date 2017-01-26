Evangelizing alternative power with Solar Guy 

When it comes to getting ice fishermen out of their clothes, Brad Van Wert knows exactly what to do. Armed with a space heater, an electric griddle, a pack of Redneck Prairie Fire brats and a ski-mounted solar array, Van Wert approaches his targets with the detached congeniality of a Canadian comedy sketch. The space heater gets the gloves off and the brats get the jackets. The fishermen's skivvies stay on, though that probably has more to do with YouTube content policies than the power of the sun.

The video, posted in mid-January, was Van Wert's first as his new alter-ego, Solar Guy. Van Wert co-owns the Bozeman-based solar electric company Harvest Solar, which he founded in January 2012, and his new social media persona is at the center of a statewide "Charge Montana" campaign sponsored by the Montana Renewable Energy Association and several other organizations. When Van Wert isn't busy getting dudes on frozen lakes to disrobe, he's talking endlessly about growth and challenges and promise. In that sense, Solar Guy might not be so much an alter-ego as a branding of Van Wert's personality.

"Here I am, getting a little wordy," he says after nearly half an hour of chatting about the industry. "I love to talk about it, I'm passionate about it. ... Maybe I was the best guy for the job. I don't know."

Van Wert recently announced a five-stop Charge Montana tour during which he—as Solar Guy—will drink beer and brief thirsty locals on the state of his industry. Job growth in solar in 2015 was 12 times higher than in the overall economy, he says, divining his data from the nonprofit Solar Foundation's most recent National Solar Jobs Census. According to that same study, job growth in 2016 was expected to jump another 30,000. Van Wert's company currently employs three full-time positions and three part-time. He's installed rooftop solar arrays for Bozeman Brewing Company and Simms Fishing Products, along with scores of ranches, small businesses and off-grid homeowners.

"This year we put 50 [kilowatts] on the roof of the ACE Hardware in Bozeman, and we left room because we can add another 120 KW of solar up there and they could use it."

Brad Van Wert gets two ice fishermen to shed their clothes using solar power in his debut YouTube video as Solar Guy, his newly adopted social media alter-ego.

Still, solar growth in Montana has been hobbled by a number of restrictive policies, including a 50-kilowatt cap on the size of solar systems that can be hooked into a meter. Van Wert argues that limit has kept a large number of commercial projects "out of the game" and has hampered the pursuit of community solar projects. Highlighting such roadblocks is, of course, a major focus of the Charge Montana campaign. The opportunity is here, Van Wert says. "Are we going to let it pass by? I don't think so."

Van Wert isn't the only one taking the solar message on the road. The nonprofit 350 Montana—formerly 350 Missoula—took a field trip to Helena Jan. 18 to present the Montana Public Service Commission with more than 750 signatures on a petition encouraging vigorous pursuit of renewables. 350 Montana co-chair Jeff Smith says 11 of the group's members showed up in person. Five were able to offer public comment opposing a proposal by NorthWestern Energy to halve the rates it pays to small-scale renewable energy producers.

"We're trying to hold up a big flag in front of the public service commission that says, 'Let's look into this, let's get people talking about this,'" Smith says. "Do we really want to build a whole new generation$1.3 billion worth—of natural gas, fossil fuel generators, or do we want to go toward renewable energy, which is most economically viable, which is less damaging to our climate?"

Smith's group is also keeping close tabs on net metering discussions in the Montana Legislature, and has scheduled a three-speaker forum Feb. 8 at the University of Montana's University Center Theatre with representatives from the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Northern Plains Resource Council and Bozeman-based Absaroka Energy. With Van Wert's Missoula stop slated for Feb. 2 at Draught Works, the coming month looks flush with opportunities for locals to get up to speed.

And exposure is the name of the game. It was 2009 when a friend tapped Van Wert for his roofing expertise on a small-scale solar project. The moment his hand touched that first panel, Van Wert says with a dramatic flourish, "I saw the future." Three years later, Harvest Solar was installing its first 8 KW system atop a shed at Big Fork's Blake Nursery. For Solar Guy, solar just makes sense in Montana. "There's something about being here that's special, and it speaks to resilience and independence," Van Wert says. "Solar generation stands right in line with all of those values. That's what the conversation's about."