Why the Montana Legislature keeps banging your head against the abortion wall 

As of Tuesday afternoon, three anti-abortion bills were advancing in the state Legislature. SB 329 proposes banning abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy. SB 282 says physicians should be required to save a fetus if it has a "50 percent survival rate" outside the womb. HB 595 seeks to define "personhood" as beginning at conception, which would effectively criminalize some forms of birth control. None of these bills include exceptions for the health and safety of pregnant women or victims of rape or incest.

The 2017 crop of anti-choice bills is extreme and unconstitutional, according to members of the Montana Reproductive Rights Coalition. One way or another, these bills are also likely to fail. Pro-choice Gov. Steve Bullock is expected to veto any anti-choice measure that lands on his desk. Reproductive rights advocates also believe that the state constitution's strict right-to-privacy clause serves as a strong legal defense against government overreach into women's bodily autonomy. And yet attacks on abortion—especially personhood amendments like HB 595—crop up in the state Legislature almost every session. "They've tried to pass that bill several times, and it's failed every single time," points out Laura Terrill, vice president of external affairs at Planned Parenthood of Montana. "It's a phenomenal waste of time."

But even when attacks on abortion aren't successful, they still serve a useful purpose for Republicans: maintaining the loyalty of pro-life voters. Abortion is a powerful wedge issue, and pro-lifers are more likely to be single-issue voters than people with pro-choice values, according to Gallup.

And yet despite the ever-present anti-abortion rhetoric, most Americans stop short of agreeing that abortion should be banned. A 2016 Gallup poll found that even though nearly half of Americans find abortion "morally wrong," the vast majority—79 percent—still believe abortion should be legal to some extent. Nik Griffith, interim executive director of NARAL Montana, says such polls illustrate why pro-choice voters can't afford to be passive. Most Americans support their position. Silence could let a minority dominate the debate. And attacks on reproductive rights aren't likely to end anytime soon, especially with anti-choice Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch approaching the bench.

"If we're talking about how emboldened anti-choice people are, pro-choice people need to be very vocal as well," Griffith says.