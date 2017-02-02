The Mountain Line in Winter 

On a recent post-snowstorm Tuesday morning, an Indy staffer waited alongside several other people lined up at a bus stop on the Northside. The bus was due any minute. They waited. As snowflakes melted on their phone screens, the Mountain Line app showed that the bus was supposed to be on time. They waited. The app refreshed, now showing that the next arrival time wouldn't be for 45 minutes. "I don't think the bus is coming," remarked one young woman, whose backpack was stuffed with what looked like a poster for a class presentation.

For regular riders of the Mountain Line bus system, this year's unusually cold and snowy winter has wreaked havoc on normal schedules. Our staffer has more than once missed a bus that was running minutes off the schedule indicated by the app.

Mountain Line's outreach coordinator, Bill Pfeiffer, says it's been a difficult season. He, too, takes the bus to work most days.

"The snowier the winter, the more we're affected," Pfeiffer says. "We're doing our best to respond to those issues."

Pfeiffer says winter delays are compounded by icy streets, snow berms, traffic jams and Madison Street bridge construction. The faulty app is a work in progress—Pfeiffer says different layers of GPS and scheduling data come from different software vendors, which is why the schedule information is sometimes confusing.

Nonetheless, Mountain Line continues to report record ridership since starting its zero-fare demonstration project in 2015. Mountain Line counted 1.6 million passengers in 2016. Pfeiffer says the system provides more extensive service than any other municipal bus line in Montana.

Not that that's any consolation on a cold morning when our intrepid Indy staffer can't afford to wait any longer, despite her preference for environmentally friendly modes of travel. With Tuesday deadlines to meet, she marched back to her house, brushed the snow off her car and drove to work. Her neighbors continued to wait. For many Missoulians, taking the bus is a necessity, not an option. When the bus doesn't come, they're left out in the cold.