The words Elsie Arntzen deployed at a Jan. 20 press conference would excerpt nicely in a TV attack ad. "Reckless decision," "years of mismanagement," "hurt the integrity of Montana" and "abuse of state and federal dollars" were among the choice phrases the new state superintendent lobbed at her Democratic predecessor, Denise Juneau.

This seemed odd, given that "depoliticizing" the Office of Public Instruction was Arntzen's one campaign promise. So whatever scandal Arntzen uncovered must have been a real whopper. Right?

Not quite. Arntzen was fired up over a batch of data that OPI submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in December categorizing scores on the annual standardized test for juniors. The agency coded all students as "proficient" on the test—a placeholder designation, according to Juneau, since the state has yet to determine proficiency baselines for the ACT exam it now requires juniors to take. Arntzen decided to characterize the submission as "dishonest," even though the "internal review" she's commissioned has yet to investigate anything.

But Artnzen wasn't done casting Juneau in a suspicious light. Arntzen said her office had also "confirmed" with the Department of Education that Juneau's choice of standardized test was "not in compliance" with federal rules. In fact, as far as anyone else in the country knows, that's still an open question. The Education Department has invited states to make their case for the test's compliance through a peer review process. Arntzen's staff has yet to produce any written communication with the Department of Education supporting the "confirmed" noncompliance, and a department spokesperson tells the Indy it has no information to provide. Plus, if the feds are so angry, why isn't OPI mandating that schools give a different test this spring?

Arntzen claims to have called her press conference in the spirit of transparency, but she did little to clear matters up. The stunt did, however, distract the public from a bad week of mixed messaging from OPI over the future of the Graduation Matters grant program—a question of far more significance to Montana schools.

Muddle the facts, divert the gaze, land a punch. These are pages from the new president's scorched-earth playbook. That's hardly the new chapter Montana schools deserve.