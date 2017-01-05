With Harlan Wells' exit, the city looks for a replacement. Could be almost anyone. 

HELP WANTED

Location: MISSOULA, MT, 59801

Openings: 1

Description: With the impending departure of Councilman Harlan Wells, the city of Missoula is seeking a temporary, full-time WARD 2 CITY COUNCIL MEMBER. Requires dedication, selflessness and interest in serving the public. Experience best suited to this position includes listening to others, accepting criticism and understanding nuance. Prior training in parliamentary procedure useful, especially if applicant intends to somehow stop major municipal actions such as the Mountain Water takeover. Residence in Ward 2, which includes the Westside and Grant Creek neighborhoods, required. Showing up to council committee meetings is also recommended, since everyone else on council somehow manages to do it consistently.

Desired but not necessary is a willingness to provide constructive criticism to council peers and offer a conservative (but sane) counterbalance to a largely liberal group. Such criticism entails understanding and consideration, not just voting "no" on every single spending measure. This position also requires talking to media outlets, even those that employ opinion columnists. This temporary position lasts through January 2018, with an opportunity to stay on in the position through 2019, should applicant choose to run for and win the seat in the November election. Applicants for this position will not be considered for the mayoral position without filling out additional paperwork.

Schedule: Monday nights, Wednesdays 9 to 5, plus fundraising events, Election Day celebration, and countless hours of reading lengthy documents.

Salary: $1,215 monthly, plus benefits.

Close Date: 1/5/2017 at 5 p.m. Interviews begin Jan. 11.