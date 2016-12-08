With the Dakota Access pipeline tabled by the Corps, what's next at Standing Rock? 

Fireworks over Standing Rock. That was the unexpected scene on Dec. 4 as the site of months of pain and frustration transformed into jubilee. News reports indicate that the sense of victory began as whispers that spread rapidly through the icy, wind-whipped encampment, before Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II stood at the central fire and confirmed the rumors were true. The Army Corps of Engineers, he said, would not be granting an easement to allow the final portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline to be constructed under Lake Oahe.

The first encouraging sign had come weeks earlier, when the Corps cited the tribe's history of dispossession of lands and the parties' "government-to-government" relationship as justification for holding further talks. With the Dec. 4 announcement, the Corps realized "there's more work to do" and concluded that preparing an Environmental Impact Statement is the best avenue by which to hear out the tribe.

That was the news the water protectors had been praying for. And as they quickly understood, it is hardly the final word. The Corps did not deny the pipeline company's easement, but rather decided to subject its application to more rigorous environmental review—a move that other federal agencies, including the Department of Interior, had been urging on the Corps since March. The EIS process promises to delay the pipeline and more fully incorporate the tribe's input in the pipeline's eventual siting. Crucially, it also forces the Corps to consider alternate pipeline routes that wouldn't affect sacred lands or jeopardize the tribe's water supply.

In light of all this, Archambault asked the water protectors to stand down for now. But not everyone is ready to oblige, and for good reason. The Corps' latest move ensures that any final decision will occur during the presidency of Donald Trump. Trump, who claims to have sold his stock in the pipeline company, has already expressed support for Dakota Access, and will face pressure from the oil industry to intervene.

It's unclear whether Trump could unilaterally get the pipeline approved with an EIS in the works, but the president-elect could very well view Dakota Access as an opportunity to deliver on his campaign's promise to build infrastructure and promote energy development in the heartland.

In any event, the Corps' decision will at least give pipeline opponents a chance to challenge the outcome in court. But, as the past months have shown, it's the water protectors' steely resolve—in the face of rubber bullets, water cannons, police dogs and snowstorms—that may give the incoming administration the most reason for pause.