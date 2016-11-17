Troopers to the front 

On Nov. 15, the courtyard at the UM Oval was ringed with what looked from afar like political yard signs. Inside the circle, the signs revealed themselves as gripping snapshots of the ongoing demonstrations near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where an estimated 5,000 people are protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. In one image, an American Indian man presses his nose against his daughter's. In another, a group of protesters pray.

Then the images turn darker: A line of military vehicles and police carrying batons. Law enforcement in riot gear macing protesters as they forge a river. A police dog snarling.

On the latest national "Day of Action" to show solidarity with the protesters, a group of native women used a megaphone to share their experience with the hundred or so UM students who crowded around the Oval. Cher Old Elk Stewart, an attorney, recounted the story of her mother's arrest while she was praying alongside 140 other protesters. The group was eventually jailed in Fargo and charged with felonies. Old Elk Stewart's mother later posted on Facebook an image of the number, 227, that authorities marked on her arm.

"I was taught that writing numbers on humans was outlawed after the Holocaust, or ended with slavery," Old Elk Stewart said, breaking down. "And it hasn't. It's 2016 and this is still happening."

The sting of knowing that her mother—a former tribal college vice president and member of the Montana Board of Regents—had been arrested only sharpened when Old Elk Stewart learned last week that Montana Highway Patrol troopers had been dispatched to assist local law enforcement in North Dakota.

The ten MHP troopers left Oct. 29 to spend two weeks at Standing Rock in accordance with a longstanding interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Outcry against the move, which didn't become public knowledge until after the Nov. 8 election, prompted Gov. Steve Bullock to issue a statement saying he would consult the tribes before approving any future requests. Old Elk Stewart calls Bullock's promise a "good step," but adds that "it's upsetting that (the troopers) were sent in the first place."

As it turns out, the MHP troopers didn't just stand around at Standing Rock. They were embedded in a 47-person mobile field team under the direction of the Ohio State Patrol, Department of Justice spokesman Eric Sell says. The troopers made direct contact with demonstrators once: to arrest four people who "would not disperse an unlawful gathering," Sell says.