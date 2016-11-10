President Donald Trump. As the words began to sink into the collective consciousness of Missoula and America Tuesday night, a huddle of young Trump supporters at the Top Hat eagerly awaited their man's acceptance speech. They snapped selfies, clinked beer bottles, grinned. Van Schultz, a Hamilton native wearing a suit complete with pocket square, did a cartwheel.

The presence of these twenty-something Donald devotees was salt in the wound for the two dozen or so other patrons still left at the Top Hat after midnight. This had been the site of U.S. House candidate Denise Juneau's party, the spot where just an hour earlier she had delivered a speech that stopped just short of concession. Heads hung low as the projector flashed images of Trump stepping to the podium. Some cried. Others shouted profanities at the screen.

The cloud of disappointment and defeat had been brewing for hours all across downtown. A few Democrats at the Union Club did their best to raise hopes, or at least dry tears. Dave Strohmaier, commanding a clear lead in the race for Missoula County Commissioner, stepped to a microphone and assured the crowd: "The sun will come up tomorrow regardless of who might be in the White House come January." Later, he tried to explain the night's developments.

"I really think what we're seeing here locally, in the state and nationally is a manifestation of peoples' fears," he told the Indy.

News of Trump's victory coincided with a series of fluctuations in state races that deepened Democrats' sense of loss. Missoula legislative candidates Andrew Person and Addrien Marx both fell behind late in the night. And though he'd surge back for a win by morning, Gov. Steve Bullock briefly lost his edge over challenger Greg Gianforte at a time when spirits were already bottoming out.

President Donald Trump. It will be a long time before that stops sounding strange. But as Missoula and the nation adjust to this new and, for many, terrifying reality, the words spoken to the Union crowd Tuesday night by Missoula resident Ali Reza Tabibnejab seem especially pertinent:

"Whatever happens, every single one of you did what you thought was right, and that's what matters. The worst thing you can do right now is emotionally turn yourself off to the electoral process."