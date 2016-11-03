The Bundys won, at least for now. Brothers Ammon and Ryan, along with five followers, were acquitted last week of charges stemming from their monthlong armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The self-styled patriots trumpeted the verdict as a vindication of their stand against an oppressive federal government. Ryan Bundy reportedly mouthed a soft "thank you" to the jury.

The decision drew applause from Montana state Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, who declared on Facebook that she was "Doin' a happy dance!" Critics decried the acquittal as disappointing, shocking and unbelievable. The Center for Western Priorities speculated that the outcome could embolden militia groups nationwide.

With their Oregon trial finished, the Bundy bros now head to Nevada to face prosecution for an earlier showdown at their father Cliven's ranch in 2014.

Even as the duo scored their victory on Oct. 27, another group of protesters on the other side of the American West was getting pepper-sprayed and shot with beanbag rounds. More than 140 were arrested that day. The protest at North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux Reservation was boiling over.

What began as a quiet, prayerful stand against the 1,170-mile Dakota Access oil pipeline has grown increasingly tense this fall. Posts about protester arrests and standoffs with private security and law enforcement have become a near-daily feature on social media. And given the many Montana connections to the Standing Rock action, it seemed inevitable that a local name would show up in the news.

According to an arrest sheet posted online by a North Dakota blogger, Missoula resident Ben Mincks was taken into custody Oct. 15 on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and inciting a riot. Mincks did not respond to a request for comment, but he was arrested the same day that more than 300 protesters marched to the pipeline construction site to support an unidentified activist who had chained himself to an excavator.

To recap: A group of armed white militants were acquitted and encouraged in their stand against the federal government. A group of mostly unarmed Native Americans were persecuted in their stand for clean water. Unfortunately, that paradox strikes an all-too-familiar chord out here in the West.