The staff at the Missoula County Elections Office have fielded their share of calls from voters concerned about election fraud since absentee ballots were mailed out Oct. 17, but an incident from last Monday likely takes the cake. A woman walked into the fairgrounds, ballot in hand, and explained to officials that she "was on to them."

"Them" apparently refers to a doorstep canvasser who had offered to deliver the woman's ballot to the poll, elections administrator Rebecca Connors says. While talking to the canvasser, the woman noticed that his car had an out-of-state license plate. She declined to hand over her ballot and instead waited for the man to return to his car. When he did, the woman told elections officials, she tailed him.

"Later she had heard that it was legal, but she did call 911 and reported them as she was following them," Connors says.

Similar reports of voters unsettled by offers to deliver ballots garnered news headlines throughout the state over the last week. Some of the canvassers were later traced back to the Montana Democratic Party, which explained that the offer, a matter of convenience, has been a longstanding practice.

The Montana GOP sees things differently. Chairman Jeff Essmann tweeted that the practice shows "intent to rig the election." The party fired off a slew of emails warning supporters that "the integrity of our elections is at stake," set up a "Voter Protection Hotline" and demanded the Secretary of State produce a public service announcement on the issue.

The claims echo recent comments from Donald Trump, the increasingly desperate Republican presidential nominee. His rhetoric about a "rigged" voting system is the latest stunt in a campaign struggling to catch up—or perhaps excuse a walloping at the polls—before Nov. 8. Regardless, these "recent headlines," as Connors puts it, have some Montanans on edge.

So it's important to know what's what. Connors says the only "bulletproof" way to ensure your vote gets counted is to deliver it personally to a polling place. And while Essmann creates his own "hotline," the state already hosts an online portal for voters to check the status of their ballot, at myvoterpage.mt.gov. Essmann, though, doesn't care about that. He, like Trump, prefers voters distrust the system and trust them, and them alone.