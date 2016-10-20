The words may be more than a century old, but they carry fresh, contemporary purpose for Julie Cajune. Her voice rises as she builds to the last line"Ireland unfree shall never be at peace"and she jabs the air with an index finger for effect. The common room at the Dearborn Apartments, where Cajune is rehearsing, falls into silence.

Cajune is one of more than a dozen speakers recruited for an Oct. 20 University of Montana event commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin. Her piece is a stirring one: a panegyric delivered by rebel leader Padraig Pearse at the graveside of Irish visionary O'Donovan Rossa in August 1915. But the passion behind Cajune's delivery stems from the connection this Salish educator and historian felt upon reading them for the first time.

When Pearse writes of the Ireland his fellows dreamed of"not free merely, but Gaelic as well; not Gaelic merely, but free as well"Cajune thinks of all the losses Native American people have incurred. She wonders if the Irish once felt as tribal members feel today, not as truly sovereign but rather as dual citizens. And she hopes those tribes can one day fully revive their languages and customs as Ireland has.

When Pearse pledges his hate of English rule"to hate evil, to hate untruth, to hate oppression, and, hating them, to strive to overthrow them"Cajune thinks of the "unified struggle" unfolding now near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. What began as a fight for clean water and cultural heritage has morphed into a larger stand against corporate and historic oppression, with members of more than 260 tribes traveling to join the movement. Cajune says something "remarkable" could occur in North Dakota, adding, "The women's suffrage movement, the civil rights movement, all of those things happened through the labor and sacrifice of ordinary people."

When Pearse invokes the spirit of Rossa, Cajune is reminded of historic Salish leaders like Chief Victor who strived to preserve his homeland. To her, she isn't simply reciting the thoughts of some long-dead Irishman. She's channeling a sentiment that lives on in a people an ocean and a century away.

"It wasn't just freedom in this small space," she says of Pearse's vision. "It was also the right to be who they were with their language and their beliefs and their life and history."