You've probably already heard how Todd Orr spent last weekend. The Bozeman resident hiked into the Bear Creek area to scout some hunting spots. He reportedly took all the necessary precautions—hollering "Hey bear! Hey bear!" every couple minutes, carrying bear spray and a holstered pistol, knowing the terrain—and still ended up being brutally attacked by a sow grizzly. Twice. We know all this because, after hiking 3 miles back to his rig and before driving himself 17 miles to the hospital, Orr posted a bloody video to Facebook—"So be safe out there," he warned fellow hikers at the end—and emerged shortly thereafter as a viral sensation. It may go down as one of the most hardcore status updates ever recorded.

Orr's dash of luck, however, occurs on the heels of a troubling new report. When it comes to animal confrontations, Montanans, more than residents of any other state, are less likely to be social media stars than just another statistic. According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and recently compiled by Man vs. Beast, Montanans have a 1 in 674,600 chance of being killed by an animal. That puts us tops in the U.S., well ahead of the next closest state, West Virginia, which comes in relatively safe with odds of 1 in 751,213, and Alaska, which ranks fourth at 1 in 887,788. (If you're wondering how Montana stacks up globally, here's a little perspective: Africa leads the way with 1 out of 2,221 people dying due to an animal, mostly mosquitos, and even Australia, thanks to the Box Jellyfish, carries odds of 1 in 402,750.)

Montana's No. 1 U.S. ranking comes courtesy of an animal familiar to Missoula residents: deer. While mountain lions, spiders, rattlesnakes and, of course, bears certainly contribute to the state's overall numbers, the most common culprit is actually Bambi. More specifically, collisions with the white-tailed menace. Deer are responsible for 120 deaths in the U.S. per year and, in a separate study, 1 in 58 Montanans were projected to hit a deer this year.

This narrative doesn't exactly fit the gory, Revenant-like, man-against-animal showdowns Montana is known for, nor does it make for great Facebook posts. But it's just as worthy a cautionary tale as Orr's gruesome adventure.