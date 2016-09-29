Draught Works co-owner Jeff Grant teased a big development last week. He was making the rounds at a beer-tasting event hosted by the Montana Brewers Association, a growler of Last Rites Mexican Chocolate Porter in hand, when he casually let slip that the brewery would begin canning in 2017. The porter was tasty. The news was intriguing.

When Draught Works first opened back in summer 2011, it was the state's 28th brewery. Just over five years later, there are 71 Montana breweries currently operating or preparing to open. That total was buried in an economic report released during the MBA fall conference, but it speaks volumes about the unstoppable juggernaut that Montana's craft beer industry has become.

According to that same report—commissioned by the MBA from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research—the amount of beer produced in the state has increased 87 percent in the past six years. Direct sales and employment have risen even more dramatically, 111 percent and 204 percent respectively. The report also marked the first time the BBER has pinned down hard data on agricultural purchases by Montana brewers, which totaled $4.5 million last year alone. Roughly 36 percent of those purchases were from Montana producers.

The BBER has been mapping the brewing industry's trajectory for years, having released similar studies in 2012 and 2014. And it's not hard to guess what a 2018 report might look like. Apparently brewers across Montana have a combined $17.6 million in capital investments planned through 2017. Clearly Draught Works isn't the only one with big plans on the horizon.

Grant didn't go into much detail on canning plans during last week's tasting. He was too busy offering Last Rites. But later he explained the canning line will be part of a 2017 expansion into the space currently occupied by Freestone Gym, which is moving to new digs. The expansion will double Draught Works' capacity and enable it to put multiple brews on local store shelves. It also happens to be a timely reflection of the story those dense economic studies tell.

"We've seen great growth," Grant says, "and that's exactly in line with what the whole state is seeing with the craft brewing industry."