A little after 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, dozens of people had already gathered on the Higgins Avenue bridge in support of the Standing Rock Sioux and the protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline. One man slowly pounded on a rawhide drum. Passing cars honked. It marked the second downtown rally in four days against the pipeline. Some estimates put the final total of the Sept. 13 protest at more than 100 participants.

"I think it's gotten a lot of people fired up," said John Woodland, a retired fire chief from Superior and volunteer with environmental nonprofit 350 Missoula, "because the Native Americans who are being imposed on yet again have really taken a stand on this one, and a lot of us think they need to be supported."

Over the past month, as many as 4,000 people have joined the Sioux protestors camped out in North Dakota. Communities as far away as New Zealand, Japan and the U.S. Virgin Islands have hosted rallies in support of the North Dakota tribe's effort to stop construction on a fracking oil pipeline that crosses the Missouri River.

Arthur Weatherwax, a Blackfeet tribal member, arrived at the Sept. 13 rally in Missoula by himself. He said regardless of who was putting it on he was hopeful about the power of grassroots action. He pointed to the recent action to stop the Keystone XL pipeline and the energy leases in the Badger-Two Medicine.

"We stopped oil companies from drilling up there in our sacred land," Weatherwax said. "If all indigenous people—if all people around the world—united in one single way, then the government might listen to us."

So far, it seems that the extensive protests are getting the federal government's attention. The Standing Rock Sioux marked a major victory on Sept. 9 when federal agencies announced that they'll ask the construction company to stop work on the pipeline until "tribal input" is considered.

"Our voices have been heard," said Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II in a public statement.

But the Sioux's fight is far from over. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has only promised to reevaluate the project under current federal laws and, as Archambault also pointed out, the federal government has something of a history of breaking promises with Native Americans.