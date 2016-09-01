Republicans have spent a great deal of time in 2016 trying to get the phrase "plane-gate" off the ground. But the election season attacks on Gov. Steve Bullock's use of the state aircraft have repeatedly failed to leave the tarmac. Now, thanks to some campaign theatrics, plane-gate is finally airborne.

Gubernatorial challenger Greg Gianforte stood outside the Montana Capitol Aug. 24 to announce what his aides referred to as a "major policy proposal." Flanked by a poster board-size classified ad for a Beechcraft King Air plane specifically the one owned by Montana for executive use since 1989Gianforte accused Bullock of abusing taxpayer money by flying to campaign events instead of using the aircraft for official business. He concluded by calling on the governor to sell the state plane.

The salvo worked, in that it finally brought some media attention to the issue. It's unclear, however, how a closer examination helps Gianforte's campaign.

During his press conference, the Republican claimed selling the plane could save the state $2 million over the next two years, even though the latest state budget puts the cost of operation over that period of time at only $660,000. Gianforte also said he'd direct the proceeds from selling the plane to infrastructure funding and computer science programs. When asked, the governor's office didn't have an estimate for the plane's worth but did reference a listing for the same model at $599,000or about .004 percent of the infrastructure package blocked by Republicans last session.

History also doesn't help Gianforte's argument. The state plane has been used as a political football for years, with lawmakers proposing chartered flights or the state motor pool as possible cost-saving replacements. The math didn't check out and the votes never materialized, even when Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer was racking up frequent flyer miles in a way that makes Bullock's usage look almost frugal. During his first term, Schweitzer logged 1,060 flight hours, compared to Bullock's 690.4, according to the governor's office.

Montana might be considered a small town with long roads, but the state plane is a relatively modest necessity. Regardless of who wins in November, the governor's time is not best spent en route. That seems like something Gianforte, who has his own personal plane, would appreciate before trying to turn this prop plane of a controversy into an Airbus.