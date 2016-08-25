Another nugget of hope for medical marijuana in Montana went up in smoke last week. On Aug. 17, District Court Judge James Reynolds refused to delay implementation of a set of restrictive provisions he's twice blocked in the past. The odds of a favorable ruling a third time around may have been slim, but it was the last chance advocates had to bridge the gap before voters decide on Initiative 182, a measure on the November ballot aimed at restoring the state's medical marijuana program.

Now, patients and providers alike are left to grapple with a harsh reality. Starting Sept. 1, providers will be limited to only three patients, and numerous dispensaries statewide have already closed their doors. Even for those staying open, like Missoula provider Katrina Farnum at Garden Mother Herbs, the task of choosing just three patients is "a tragedy."

"People look to you for help, and you're stuck in the position that you, by force, cannot do it," Farnum says. "I don't want to jeopardize my ability to help them in the future, so it is absolutely important that I am being compliant with the laws ... In the meantime, the hardest part is they're all important to me."

State officials have been letting patients know that they can register as their own providers, an option that carries its own set of challenges. They could also dare to drive to Washington or Oregon, where marijuana is legal, but transporting it back home would be illegal.

The options are limited, and the number of patients affected is considerable. As of July, the Montana Marijuana Program shows 487 registered providers in the state and 13,710 patients—or 1 provider for every 28 patients. The ratio gets worse in certain specific areas. Ravalli County, for example, has just 14 providers for 494 patients, or 1 for every 35.

The situation may seem grim, but Farnum at least has vowed to continue doing anything she can. That includes working with patients to answer questions, calm nerves and perhaps find a non-THC tincture or tea to get them through the next few months. It also means networking with the I-182 campaign, which she feels will need to focus on fundraising and education through Election Day.

"That's the light at the end of the tunnel for people," Farnum says. "All of their hopes, everything, are riding on the fact that that passes."