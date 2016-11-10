Either/or 

I'm writing this column before Election Day, but by the time it runs, all that will be decided. When this issue of the Independent hits the Verizon stores where newsstands used to be, either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be our next president. That means we can get back to thinking about the issues that really matter, like the new traffic lights downtown.

First things first: This is a federally funded project, so you're not allowed to complain that the city is spending taxpayer dollars unwisely. Unless you pay any kind of federal taxes—then you might argue that Missoula shouldn't have taken federal money that could be better spent on making college free to lower- and middle-income families or stamping tin helmets for the war with Mexico, depending on who won Tuesday night.

But the new signals and wider, more accessible sidewalks will make traffic flow more efficiently downtown. That'll be good for the local economy, whether it remains focused on tourism and services or, under president Trump, shifts to the loading of immigrants onto trains. Better ramps at each corner will also make life easier for disabled Missoulians, who will continue to be valued members of this community regardless of whether we just elected the first woman president or one who imitates them for laughs.

Still, the city has left itself vulnerable to criticism in its handling of this project. Because it undertook work on three intersections at once, during the same time Pine has been blocked at Pattee Street for construction of the new Art Park, the north half of downtown has become a tangled mess. That puts a strain on local shops, which already have spent the last few months dealing with the uncertainty of whether to keep their existing business models or shift to selling canned goods and radiation suits.

Fortunately, all that has been decided now. Missoula can get back to improving signage to keep pedestrians from wandering into bike lanes, or making a list of all the Muslims in town.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore

I don't know about you, but I'm glad to get back to business. Sometimes it seems like this election has been going on forever. I feel as though I've developed a kind of mania over the last 18 months, to the point that all I can think about is whether America's next president will be the former secretary of state or a former game show host. Now that the votes are in, though, we can all take either a deep breath or cover under the nearest door frame.

The next few months will be a process of returning to ordinary life. As construction of the new intersections winds down, Missoulians will adjust to new traffic patterns, as well as either increased subsidies for state health insurance exchanges or a federal shutdown of major newspapers. Now that the fever has broken on this historically unprecedented election, we can gather our friends and family to reflect on the resilience of American democracy, or report them to the Bureau of Immigration.

The arguments that have divided us for the last several months are not as strong as the values that now bring us together, or the wall that will soon separate us from Mexico. Our petty political disagreements are behind us, unless they have moved into a new phase of recrimination at the hands of law enforcement. Regardless, the people have spoken, and we must abide by the votes they cast, or arm ourselves and take to the streets based on an article about voter fraud from a hoax newspaper our uncle shared on Facebook.

The important thing is that we have new traffic lights. That much is certain, even if our future as a republic/proto-fascist cult of personality is not. Those lights will shine brightly, directing motorist and permanently illegal rickshaw driver alike, reassuring us that even in this time of national discord, our basic infrastructure is still in place—at least until trade war with China forces us to harvest it for scrap metal.

Years from now, we'll be able to tell our grandchildren or NSA interrogators that we remember the year they installed the traffic lights. It was 2016, the same year we decided to take a chance on an unusually accomplished woman, or on a man who was accused of sexually assaulting about a dozen of them.

American voters took the wheel of the ship of state once more, opting to either stay the course or steer it into an iceberg to see what happened. I, for one, am glad this election and possibly all future elections are over.

Dan Brooks writes about politics, culture, and the unknowable future at combatblog.net, for now.