Dude, where's my bike? 

Last summer, bicycles in Missoula were disappearing left and right. At least so it seemed to Jordan Goldsmith, who lost three in four months: a cruiser, a townie and the $3,000 Stumpjumper mountain bike that had been locked up in his backyard. Goldsmith filed police reports and he joined a Facebook group called "Missoula Stolen Bikes," whose membership was then ballooning toward its current count of 1,300.

Then, in September, police made a bust that appeared to explain the uptick in bike thefts. An arrest led detectives to the Hollywood Trailer Park, on the Westside, where they discovered an elaborate "chop shop" spread between two trailers. In one trailer was a series of "stations" for stripping bikes, grinding off serial numbers, repainting frames and reassembling bikes. In the other, a cache of dozens of bikes.

Details of the operation are sketched in felony theft charging documents filed against Joellen Sharbono, Mackenzie Schaeffer and Nathaniel Roth in Missoula County District Court. According to statements gathered by detectives, theft ring members were rebuilding the bikes in often unrecognizable forms and reselling them for as little as $40. Roth was said to have offered "commissions" of up to $150 to accomplices who brought him bikes worth more than $1,000. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The big bust, however, has yet to be the boon many local victims were hoping for. Nearly five months later, only 11 of the 80 recovered bikes have been traced to their owners, says Travis Welsh of the Missoula Police Department. And for some of those who have been reunited with their bikes, the experience was a bit like cobbling one together at Free Cycles.

Welsh says the department used social media announcements in an attempt to alert owners of the recovered bikes, while members of its Volunteer Services program began cross-checking the evidence with police reports. "It's kind of a time-consuming process, but we're committed to returning these bikes," Welsh says.

A month or so after the raid made news, Goldsmith says, he received a call from an MPD volunteer who had had identified one of his bikes—the townie, not the valuable Stumpjumper. Goldsmith drove out to the City Shops to pick it up, where he found "a mess of bike parts and half-chopped bikes" laid out across the gravel among tupperware bins and inside a storage container. His bike was mostly intact, except for wheels and a seat. Goldsmith says it took around 45 minutes to find what he thinks were the remaining original parts.

Amid all the clutter, he says, the attitude was, "If you can find a part that makes your bike whole, go for it." As for his other two rides, Goldsmith figures they've long been chopped and sold.