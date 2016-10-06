It's been a little more than a year since national drugstore chain CVS announced a new program to provide an opioid antidote drug over the counter in several states, including Montana. Since then, CVS chains throughout the state have stocked naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opiate-based drugs, such as Oxycontin or heroin. But it's unclear whether it's getting to the people who need it most.

"It would be our ideal that if someone's here and they indicate that they're at risk, that we have naloxone to give to them in that moment," says Christa Weathers, executive director at the Missoula Open Aid Alliance, which provides a syringe exchange and harm-reduction services. "Unfortunately for this lifestyle and all the other things going on in a person's life when you're trying to maintain a severe addiction, going to get naloxone is not No. 1 on the list."

That said, Weathers has heard from syringe exchange clients who've had a simple enough time finding naloxone at the CVS Pharmacy locations in Missoula, though it can be expensive without insurance. At the CVS in Target, pharmacy manager Kris Ellison says they stock Narcan, the brand name of naloxone, in a nasal spray format. Two doses of Narcan cost $145 out of pocket.

"I have not personally seen anyone ask for it here. It's something new for us since we became CVS," Ellison says. Target and CVS merged pharmacy services in late 2015.

Walgreens is also getting in the game—in February, the chain announced its own plan to begin distributing naloxone to 35 states by the end of the year, including Montana.

About 118 Montana residents died of a drug overdose in 2014, the most recent year data is available, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Native Americans are twice as likely to die of an overdose as Caucasians.

Weathers says the OAA and other groups are planning to push for action from the 2017 Montana Legislature to require all first responders throughout the state to carry naloxone. Most other states in the nation have already passed naloxone access and 911 Good Samaritan laws, which protect people from prosecution if they help an overdose victim get treatment.

"We're confident there's going to be legislative action, we're just not sure what it will look like," Weathers says. "There's a strong precedence, it's a relatively bipartisan issue."

Regardless of legislative action, Weathers is trying to work out an agreement with a pharmacist to come do on-site visits at the OAA's office to directly distribute naloxone to opioid users.

"Other states have bigger networks, whereas here it's just us and some programs on distant reservations," she says. "We're a much quieter voice, but we're trying to be loud."

The Harm Reduction Coalition, a national advocacy group, estimates that naloxone has prevented more than 26,000 overdoses nationwide between 1996 and 2014.