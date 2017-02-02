  • Twitter
February 02, 2017 Food & Drink » Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour

Grab a drink from the Cloven Hoof 

By

What's on sale: Freshly butchered local pork and lamb, plus the occasional beef and/or goat. In coming weeks, the Cloven Hoof will also offer a small selection of craft beer, cider, PBR and wine to take home and pair with your dinner.

Who's selling it: Abe Jindrich and Cathy Walters, proprietors of Cloven Hoof. (Disclosure: Walters is an occasional contributor to and former photo editor of the Indy.) They're capitalizing on the success of their summer farmers market stand by remodeling the front office of their commercial kitchen on Johnson Street into a small shop.

About that pork: Tender, marbled cuts of pork are the primary offering from Cloven Hoof, which sources its Berkshire pigs from Tucker Family Farms in the Bitterroot. Jindrich expects to butcher two or three hogs each week to keep with demand, but keep in mind that what you see is usually what's available for the week. Walters says tenderloin tends to go fast, but she's delighted to guide you to other tasty offerings. Pro tip: Try the uncured pork belly in any recipe that calls for bacon.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CATHRINE L. WALTERS
  • photo by Cathrine L. Walters

Eat your veggies: Balance out that meat and booze with a rotating selection of ready-made sides from Riversong Gourmet, which shares the commercial kitchen with Cloven Hoof. Riversong serves up dishes like roasted beets with basil and smoked butternut squash soup.

Where to find them: At 101 N. Johnson Street, in the same semi-industrial 'hood as Zombie Tools and VonCommon. Most of Cloven Hoof's decor, from the sliding larder door to the cast-iron shelf brackets, were made with help from nearby craftspeople.

When they're open: Thursdays through Fridays from 11 to 7 and Saturdays from 10 to 5. Opening day is Thursday, Feb. 2. Check out Cloven Hoof's Facebook page for info on specials and menu selections.

____

The original print version of this article was headlined "Happiest Hour"

