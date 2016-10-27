October 27, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Music

Missoula has as broad a musical palette as anywhere. Even so, now and then a band will appear seemingly from nowhere and complete a picture where the missing element wasn't even apparent. Drift is one of those bands. Metal-tinged, guitar-driven hard rock is what they're about, and they nail it. Sadly, it's a sound that can be elusive in the Garden City.

Drift's music reminds me of the stuff I was hearing in dumpy clubs around the Puget Sound in the early '90s, before grunge really broke big: thick, heavy riffs doubled-up by twin guitars, fat tone and a growling mid-tempo approach that feels dark and dirty. Highlights include the stellar lead guitar work of Ian Ford and the soaring, snarling vocals of lead singer Haniah Sweeney.

click to enlarge noise_drift.jpg

I like every song on this record, but I particularly enjoy the stuttering build-up on "Right In." Another favorite is "Stand Still," which features a primary riff that reminds me of Audioslave during their finer moments.

If I have any criticism, it's this: One or two of these dudes needs to step up and lend some background vocals to Sweeney. It's a simple tweak that would take Drift's sound to an even better level.

