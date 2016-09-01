Dogbreth's new album on Asian Man Records shocked me with the discovery that label still exists. Asian Man was an indie stalwart of the '90s, recording third-wave ska legends like Slapstick and Skankin' Pickle as well as crossover pop-punk acts like Alkaline Trio. I therefore listened with trepidation. Dogbreth couldn't sound like the bands I loved in 1997, because what could? Yet virtually anything different would seem disappointing.

The good news is A) this problem is pretty much unique to me and my middle-aged neuroses, and B) Dogbreth sounds warm and inviting. On Second Home, they seem to have mastered the venerable formula of upbeat melodic phrasing and downbeat lyrics, evoking the kind of angst that spurs you forward instead of dragging you down. Little variations—more warm midrange and fewer shrill highs on the guitars, less frantic tempos—make their throwback sound both comforting and hearteningly new. "To make it sound right, we work so hard," Cesar Ruiz sings on the opening track. "But you don't even hear it anymore." I felt like I was hearing it all again. Dogbreth probably doesn't think of itself as a nostalgia act, but for a certain segment of aged punks, it is a time machine that goes home.

Dogbreth play the Palace Fri., Sept. 2, at 9 PM, along with Rooster Sauce and Wrinkles. Cover TBA.