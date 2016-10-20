Imagine you're wandering through a postapocalyptic Las Vegas, far from the decimated Strip. Tumbleweeds roll past in the hot Mojave wind, and you hear faint music coming from inside a crumbling nightclub. As you push open the heavy door and peer inside, you make out a figure on the stage. Stringy black hair hangs in his eyes, He's dressed in a blue silk suit. Polished shoes tap an empty stage while he belts out the plaintive "I Have a Dream." Is it Elvis? Are you having a heat stroke? No, it's just Dex Romweber, the lo-fi rockabilly stalwart who will outlast everything on this earth, including Keith Richards.

Carrboro is a Link Wray-meets-the-Cramps mashup of minor-key rockabilly stomps, haunted-house instrumentals, with a few loungey ballads sprinkled in. From his solo work to his turbocharged rock with the Flat Duo Jets, Romweber's approach has always been performance before perfection. These songs are short and tight, without an ounce of fat. "Tomorrow's Taking My Baby Away" is squarely in Jerry Lee Lewis territory, with its swaggering piano and slapback vocal. Romweber fans need not worry that his gritty sound has been sanitized. This is raw and real, not an Unknown Hinson-style parody, but neither is it a studied homage. It's a guy playing and singing his guts out the only way he knows how—honest, bullshit-free and as direct as the desert sun.