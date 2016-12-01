Dept. of unintended consequences 

A new voter-approved constitutional amendment means that businesses—say, Walmart—can now be considered crime victims, and so must be notified of each and every court proceeding involving, say, a misdemeanor shoplifting case. That’s how Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent interprets CI-116, also known as Marsy’s Law for Montana.A new voter-approved constitutional amendment means that businesses—say, Walmart—can now be considered crime victims, and so must be notified of each and every court proceeding involving, say, a misdemeanor shoplifting case. That’s how Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent interprets CI-116, also known as Marsy’s Law for Montana.

Prior to passage, the Marsy’s Law campaign claimed that any costs associated with implementing the amendment would be minimal. Campaign Director Chuck Denowh said there would be no need for prosecutors to hire additional staff. But as Nugent reads the law, every city and county attorney’s office in the state will be required to identify and notify the victims of thousands of misdemeanor cases each year, in addition to their existing responsibility to victims of felony and violent offenses. He’s unsure how many additional city staffers might be needed to comply.

“Ironically, this is going to create delays in the system with respect to things we were getting processed routinely,” Nugent says.

Nugent doubts that Walmart will want to be involved in the details of individual shoplifting cases unless there’s restitution involved. He’s hopeful that the state will allow such victims to sign a waiver opting out of the new law’s notifications.

Missoula County is a step ahead of the city. On Nov. 23, the Board of County Commissioners approved a $65,000 budget amendment to bring on two new county attorney staffers by January. Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks says that the annual expense of misdemeanor notifications will top $100,000 going forward.

“In my mind, it was something folks drafting the amendment didn’t take into consideration,” Marks says. “I think it’s certainly a good thing to have victims involved, it just comes with financial costs.”

Nugent says most attorneys didn’t broadcast their concerns about Marsy’s Law prior to the election due to restrictions on public officials lobbying on ballot issues. He thinks voters weren’t fully aware of the implications of the ballot initiative, which was entirely funded by a California billionaire.

“It’s really difficult to stop something like this. It’s like being against motherhood and apple pie type stuff,” Nugent says.