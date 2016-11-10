Dept. of relocation 

Soft Landing's new office was already full when the singers showed up. Thirty well-wishers were gathered in the refugee support group's "living room." Some had come bearing gifts, others read the donation wish lists tacked on the walls, and a few traded words in Swahili, French and English with recently arrived Congolese refugees who have resettled in Missoula over the last few months. Kids explored a playroom and an unfinished office space.

Executive Director Mary Poole didn't know how many people would show up to an open house in a nondescript office building on Stephens Avenue, but her group's work does tend to act as a magnet. There was barely room to set up the TV news camera Poole hadn't expected to see.

"More love, more love," sang Missoula members of the Montana Women's Chorus, having squeezed into a space behind the cookie table. They stood facing the refugee families, who tapped their feet and clapped. When the mini-concert concluded, the Quilters of Peace presented three handmade blankets to add to the dozens already created for the city's new arrivals, who currently number about 30.

The open house seemed to reflect the swell of goodwill that has accompanied the past year's citizen-led effort to welcome refugees to Missoula. It came on the heels of a crowd-funding push that raised more than $31,000 from 273 donors during the past month. The event also embodied Soft Landing's vision for its first office space, which the fundraiser allowed the group to open.

"It's our community resource center," said Program Director Molly Cottrell. "It's not only a place to work out of for staff and volunteers alike, but a community gathering place to offer classes for refugees—and down the road refugees can teach their own classes here."

The resource center's main room—the living room—has a high ceiling and an accent wall painted deep aqua blue. The playroom contains books like My First Swahili Bible and pillows upholstered with images of soccer balls. In the back, there's a kitchen and a small classroom. Cottrell hopes to install computer stations so refugees can videochat with distant family members or apply for jobs. The wish list includes items as basic as a bathroom plunger.

If the past is any indication, it won't take long to furnish the new office. Cottrell's volunteer list has already grown to 430 people, with locals offering to help out by collecting produce from farmers markets and buying symphony tickets for refugee families. Soft Landing is just starting its language-tutoring program, with plans to extend it to refugees' work sites so they can practice English on their lunch breaks. The group's leaders expect more services will follow, now that they have a home.

"Please, come, learn, teach, bring ideas," Poole told the gathered on Sunday. "Whatever we want to do here, we can do. That's really been the story of Soft Landing from the start."