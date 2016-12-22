When Rover passes over, Janet Roper is ready to help 

The minute hand passed 2:30 and the chairs arranged in a half-moon around the Missoula Public Library meeting room were still empty. Janet Roper, a local businesswoman who sells "animal communication" services, sat patiently at the front, flyers and business cards still in her handbag. She recently started offering these free, public meet-ups as a way to find new clients. This month's topic was "pet grief and the holidays," but Roper wasn't sure she'd have an audience.

Then a woman named Molly Blazon walked in, joined a few minutes later by a man named Bill. Both had white hair. Molly wore bright red glasses and a flowing scarf. Bill's hair looked freshly trimmed, and his shirt was buttoned up.

Roper asked Molly and Bill why they had come. Blazon poured her story out. She was grieving for a chihuahua, Emmy, who died in March. "I just can't find a way through it," she said. Bill was more guarded, saying only that he'd come out of "curiosity."

One-on-one sessions, not group meetups, are the heart of Roper's business. She conducts them online, via videoconference, at a cost of $99 for 30 minutes. Clients tell her their pet's name, age, species and breed, then Roper claims to listen for messages transmitted through intuition, or telepathy. "Most people come to me out of desperation," at wit's end over a behavioral issue or otherwise emotionally distraught, Roper says. Earlier in the week, she'd conducted a session with a family trying to decide whether to euthanize their dog. Her clients don't usually need much convincing that Roper's practice isn't a bit "woo-woo," though Roper does discourage them from mentioning the sessions to their veterinarians.

Roper, a pet lover, says she learned to talk to animals a decade ago, after an advertisement for another "animal communicator" literally fell into her lap. She moved to Missoula last year.

Roper distances herself from the term "pet psychic" because it implies special powers, whereas she believes that anyone can talk with animals (she offers classes for that, too). She views intuition as humans' untapped "sixth sense," capable of receiving messages from other beings, alive or dead. In theory, this would suggest that Roper can speak with dead humans, too, but she says that's not her area of focus.

Instead, Roper spends much of her energy helping grieving pet owners who want to know if their pet loved them and whether they'll be reunited in heaven. Roper says her job, in such situations, is to reassure clients based on what she hears from the animal.

"I don't give out placebos," she says. "I tell people as compassionately and as helpfully as I can what's going on."

At the library, Roper didn't attempt to commune with Emmy, Blazon's chihuahua. But Blazon choked up when Roper told her a story about a dog of her own who shared Emmy's name, and again as Roper described her own grieving process for a recently deceased horse.

"I feel a very good connection with you," Blazon said when the meetup ended.

"I think we need to talk, Molly," Roper replied, handing her a business card.