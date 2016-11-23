Los Angeles' Dangers makes the kind of hardcore punk so many of us need right now. The Bend in the Break is a roller-coaster ride of whiplash drums, whirling minor-key riffs and occasional instrumental breakdowns that provide brief pauses for breath before the next big freefall of noise. Frontman Alfred Brown IV screams with what sounds like genuinely angry desperation. His dusky vocals evoke Murder City Devils' Spencer Moody, and some of the imagery in his lyrics is equally character-driven.

click to enlarge

Dangers dips into politics much more than MCD ever did, though, at least on this record. But unlike, say, Minor Threat or Dead Kennedys, Dangers doesn't make its point overly obvious. The band's members, who are ethnically diverse (pretty rare for a hardcore band), don't seem to be telling anyone how to feel so much as laying bare their take on the current social and political climate. In "It's the Devil I Love," Brown yell-sings about sexual assault: "No matter how much you pray, no matter how much you hide, there's a dorm, there's a church full of American boys drunk on American thighs." And on "Loose Cigarettes" he acknowledges his own helpless position with, "Like four hundred years of loaded guns might somehow be undone by singing songs." It's not a meme-worthy call to action so much as a big mirror being held up to America's collective face. And the anger, if not the honesty, makes for some kind of catharsis.