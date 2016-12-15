Dana Fitz Gale explores the glances that bind in Spells for Victory and Courage 

It's not unusual for short fiction to focus on the bonds and rifts between lovers, family members and friends. Spells for Victory and Courage isn't just about those big, complex relationships. Dana Fitz Gale's crisp, slightly strange debut of short stories is more interested in the ties that don't usually bind: the relationship between neighbors. The relationship between a door-to-door makeup salesperson and her mentee. The relationship between a widow and the revival preacher that she's made into a pen pal. The relationship between a carnival dunk-tank clown and the recently divorced Iraq vet who won't stop dunking him.

These might sound like stories written for novelty's sake, but they aren't. They might also sound like stories that don't get into the deep and meaningful stuff that comes from writing about more traditional relationships, but they do. Fitz Gale, a Missoula author and graduate of the University of Montana's MFA program, explores several fascinating questions as she delves into the odd connections between her characters: Are we who we are, or are we who we appear to be to other people? How might a small interaction with a stranger change the course of your life?

In "Canoe," for example, a gas station attendant has what seems to be a mundane interaction with a family en route to float the river and fish, but the simple conversation leads to tragedy and forever changes how the attendant approaches his life and raises his child. In "Vaquero," a woman's daily walks connect her with her neighbor, as well as with an eccentric Mexican shepherd who cares for a flock of weed-eating sheep in the hills above her neighborhood. What she learns helps her reconnect with her husband, whose recent stroke has left him an unwitting compulsive liar.

Spells for Victory and Courage is simply but strongly written, and it's easy to see how the collection won the Brighthorse Prize in Short Fiction and was a finalist for the Flannery O'Connor Award and the Ohio State Book Prize. While remaining clearly literary, and while comfortably fixed on small, everyday events that happen to normal, everyday people, the stories are briskly paced, aided by heart-quickening storytelling and writing techniques more commonly seen in the thriller or horror genres.

Fitz Gale's superpower is writing gut-punching last lines, which create a sudden—almost magical—moment of understanding for the reader, even if you aren't quite sure how or why they work. Many of the stories are written like miniature, emotional mysteries: The ending reveals a tiny piece of missing information, or a small revelation, that changes the way the first part of the story should have been interpreted, and that, in turn, changes the way the reader feels about the characters they thought they knew. At its worst, this sleight of hand and the subsequent reveal feels contrived and unfairly tricky, but at its best it creates a true unveiling—one that often exposes the prejudices of character and reader alike.

Nowhere are Fitz Gale's mystery-like techniques more successful than in the collection's second story, "Leah, Lamb," in which a middle-aged church cleaning lady with a big secret falls for a traveling preacher. Tension grows throughout the story as it becomes apparent that the naïve and love-blind Leah is about to be swindled by a con man, but the end of the story lifts the curtain just enough to show that Leah has more grit than we thought—and an almost frightening amount of agency. The reveal requires self-reflection: Why did I assume that Leah couldn't take care of herself? Why didn't I take her at her word?

We spend a lot of time thinking about our parents, our partners and our friends. The stories in Spells for Victory and Courage are about how strangers and acquaintances can move us in powerful ways as well. These stories are a reminder that everyone—nosy neighbors and teenage store clerks and pushy real estate agents—contains a depth of mystery, if only we look closely enough.

Dana Fitz Gale reads from Spells for Victory and Courage at Shakespeare and Co. Sat., Dec. 17, at 1 PM.